

Island

Island hopping man,

If you keep talking

I will have to shut you down.

If you keep lying so vividly

I will have to believe you.

If you keep playing the blues like that

On my guitar

With those crazy fingers

I will have to ask you

Where you learned to play

And I think I know what your answer will be:

That you learned from the wind and the ocean

And from the countless islands you have befriended:

The island of loneliness

The island of hungry men,

The island called invisible,

Floating islands,

Islands of black beaches,

Islands of honky tonk,

Corral islands,

Crescent islands with pink sand,

Islands of the filthy rich,

Islands of the blessed poor.

Even an island within an island

Where a barefooted king

Offered you his daughter

But you could no more stay there

Then you can stay anywhere.

Island hopping man says:

Eat raw for a better world

Like the Rastafarians.

Eat raw and it will change you.

Sooner or later

You will see, you will see.