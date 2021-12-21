 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/21/21

Islamists in Pakistan play by Taliban copybook of barbarism

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.

Yet one more person has become the victim of Pakistan's blasphemy law. And he was arrested on Sunday, Dec 19, from the city of Taxila, which, as a centre of high learning, was a big draw for Buddhist scholars in ancient times. The sedate English daily, Dawn, did not identify the victim, but said, the man was arrested "after a delegation comprising local religious leaders led by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) area president Yasir Mehmood Rizvi informed the police that the suspect had used derogatory language against one of Prophet's companions publicly in a hotel.

TLP is a far-right Islamic extremist political party. It has been in the headlines these days for the lynching of a Sri Lankan national Priyanth Kumara Diyawadan, general manager of a sportswear garment factory at Sialkot about 100 km from Lahore, the cultural capital of the land of the pure, as Pakistanis describe their country.

His crime?

"He personally plucked a TLP poster from his factory wall and tore it knowing well that certain Quran verses were printed on it," say police but local reports aver that the workers appear to have found an excuse for leveling the blasphemy charge on him after Priyantha had ordered the factory premise to be cleaned before its inspection. It is quite common in Pakistan for people to be accused of trumped-up blasphemy charges which carry long jail terms, even death penalty.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has described the burning alive of the Sri Lankan as the 'day of shame' for his country and promised to punish the culprits. The actors involved in the barbaric murder were self-confessed members of the Tahreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which is backed by both the all-powerful army and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, (PTI).

Unlike Imran Khan, defence minister Parvez Khattak was matter of fact in his reaction to the lynching. "There is nothing unusual about the Sialkot incident -an 'ordinary crime'--which happen when young people get emotional," according to him.

Khattak was echoing a widely held view in the radicalized society of Pakistan. This became soon clear with the ruling PTI entering into talks with TLP for a poll alliance in the all-important province of Punjab, where elections are due for local bodies. TLP has spurned the offer though.

Interestingly, the Imran Khan government banned the TLP in April this year after it staged violent protests and threatened march to Islamabad, the Federal Capital. The TLP had hit the streets to force the expulsion of the French ambassador over the issue of blasphemous cartoons published in France. The all-powerful Army chief, Gen Bajwa brokered peace, which, as it turned out, mostly on TLP terms. The ban on TLP was lifted. And nearly 2000 TLP workers and their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi were set free.

TLP has a history of violent protests since the day it was founded by Saad Hussain Rizvi's father Khadim Hussain Rizvi in 2015. And has acquired notoriety as the extended arm of the deep state. It organized violent protests and a march against Nawaz Sharif, when, as Prime Minister, he had tried to settle his old scores with the Army.

In January 2011, Rizvi came into prominence as he rallied round Malik Mumtaz Qadri, the killer of Salman Taseer, who, as governor of Punjab, had termed the blasphemy law as a "black law". He joined thousands of traders, lawyers and others in raising money to defend Qadir who, however, could not escape the death sentence.

TLP organized protests in 2018 against the country's apex court when it freed from the death row a Christian woman, Asia Bibi, accused of blasphemy by a neighbour. Asia Bibi has since migrated to Europe; the name of the country that gave her sanctuary and the place of her stay are under wraps for reasons of safety.

For reasons which remain a Sudoku, almost all the high voltage campaigns that the TLP launches end up with a compromise that leave the government of the day with a red face. Going by media reports, these "deals" are worked out by the Generals whose proximity has become the USP of Sunni vigilantes and Islamists in the country.

The TLP saga shows that the Pakistani state has done precious little to wean it from its dangerous philosophy. Clearly, the civilian masters and the proxy- king makers do not act against religious extremists. Even Jihadists for that matter.

The UN designated chiefs of terror outfits like the JeM and LeT live with full freedom to propagate their ideology of violence and hate. Often to hoodwink the world the likes of dreaded Hafiz Saeed (LeT) and Muhammad Azhar (JeM) are 'jailed', but their freedom to ply their dangerous wares is not curtailed.

The return of the Taliban in Afghanistan has become a new trigger for the Islamists of all hues inside Pakistan to play by the Taliban copybook of barbarism. The lynching at Sialkot and the barbarism at Taxila are no more than symptoms of Talibanisation of Pakistan in progress.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rama Rao Malladi Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rama Rao Malladi is New Delhi based senior journalist and distinguished commentator on South Asian and Central Asian issues. He is a regular contributor to several publications in and outside India. His articles are featured in News Blaze.Rama (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Unfolding Islamic Events in Mauritius

Tall Order For Pakistan

The 'Other' Kashmir

Pakistan Faces Global Backlash Against Money-Laundering and Terrorist Financing

Hard Ball Game: Pak cancels NSA level talks with India

Political Games and economic trade offs in Myanmar

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rama Rao Malladi

Become a Fan
Author 65018
(Member since May 11, 2011), 30 articles, 12 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The lynching at Sialkot and the barbarism at Taxila under the garb of Blasphemy are symptoms of Talibanisation of Pakistan in progress. The return of the Taliban in Afghanistan has become a new trigger for the Islamists of all hues inside Pakistan to play by the Taliban copybook of barbarism.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 at 9:25:32 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 