 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Islamic Society offers to relocate caged children, foster them in loving homes

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   3 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/8/18

Become a Fan
  (85 fans)
- Advertisement -

TAMPA, Fla. - The Islamic Society of Tampa Bay Area has offered to host migrant children currently separated from their parents -- and the offer includes all transportation costs as well as expenses incurred by hosting the children by the volunteer families.

Spokesperson Ahmed Bedier, along with leaders of the Tampa Bay Muslim community and other local interfaith leaders announced the self-funded foster-care type program offer at a news conference on June 19.

"Our religious faith calls upon us to protect the young, to protect children, and emphasizes the importance of keeping families connected. In fact there is a strong tradition in our faith that our prophet Muhammed, peace be upon him, once said that there is a great punishment for the person that separates the child form their mother. And in that spirit we are coming forward to offer a solution to the crisis...

"We are offering to host all 2300 migrant children who are currently in detention. this hosting also includes the cost of transportation. We've secured the pledges from local community members as well as business individuals ... to cover the cost of transportation and to bring them here to Tampa Bay, and we have hundreds of Muslim familite that are prepared to host these children in their homes, at their own cost, with the goal that they will continue to be taken care of until they can be reunified with their parents or next of kin.

- Advertisement -

"We don't want to get into the blame game or point fingers at who's to blame... what matters is how to move forward. We have plenty of time to discuss, in the future, who is responsible, who to hold accountable, but right now, before we get to that, we need to take care of these kids."

The group called on the Trump Administration as well as the Department of Homeland Security to take immediate steps to release the children, and work with the Tampa Bay group to relocate them to safe and secure places as soon as possible.

In addition, the Rev. Dr. Russell Meyer Executive Director of the Florida Council of Churches and local Lutheran pastor spoke, noting the role of Lutheran churches in helping to resettle refugees in the wake of WW2.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Sex, Love, and Jesus: A Few Surprises in the Easter Basket

2012: Armageddon or Quantum Leap? Gregg Braden's Answer-Fractal Time

California Fire Update: Station Fire 1:30 pm, Pacific Time 8-28-09

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 13 fans, 5 articles, 24 quicklinks, 922 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

That's good that their aim is to reunite these children with their families of origin, and not keep them indefinitely.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 8, 2018 at 4:21:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Jerry Lobdill

Become a Fan
Author 4979
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Feb 17, 2007), 23 fans, 36 articles, 96 quicklinks, 2890 comments, 20 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

This is wonderful. Our Christian denominations ought to try to help remedy this situation too.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 8, 2018 at 8:04:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 16 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 695 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I live right over the bridge from Tampa. I'm going volunteer, too.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 8, 2018 at 9:06:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 