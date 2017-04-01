Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Is there a Cure For Big Pharma?

By Don Scotten
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/1/17

So, is there a cure for Big Pharma? Is the prevailing assumption, that Big Pharma is doing the best it can, valid, as it creates chemicals which treat symptoms endlessly while concurrently producing harmful side effects, some deadly. The answer is yes, once you understand that intent determines outcomes. The sole motivational imperative of Big Pharma is to create profit and we can be damned sure they are doing their very best for themselves as they treat symptoms for as long as the patient lives.

A google search shows Big Pharma and medical research centers have created no cures in the past thirty years thus reinforcing the understanding that intent determines outcomes. Consider this: some years ago an oncologist told my wife and I that two medical researchers created a cure for one of about a dozen blood cancers. This fix involved monoclonal antibodies and the cure was absolute--no side effects and no continuing profits. I speculate that these errant researchers, imbued with the decency normal to those seeking cures, are no longer able to find work.

I do consider Big Pharma to be morally corrupt,and given the harm they incur and defend with a staff of lawyers, to also be a criminal enterprise. However, Big Pharma is partnered with the medical profession without whose co-operation they could not exist and function as they do. There was a time when the Hippocratic Oath and its 'do no harm' mandate underpinned the practice of medicine. Today, essentially all prescribed pharmaceuticals produce side effects seriously in conflict with the Oath and often compromising liver, kidney and heart functions. New antibiotics can cause your Achilles tendon to snap, brain swelling and hallucinations. I know each of you can add to this list of horrors.

So, what happened to 'do no harm'? Certainly Big Pharma has influence within medical schools such that the product of these schools, MD's, no longer have a meaningful grasp of the import and significance of the Oath as it relates to pharmaceuticals. The consequence of this shift is that the medical profession has ceded the Hippocratic Oath and its 'do no harm' mandate to Big Pharma which cares naught about any oath. The medical profession has now absolved itself of its responsibility to honor the oath.

I suggest that the cure for Big Pharma is to create and control medical research facilities, many currently owned by our government, staffed with researchers dedicated to cures. All profit motive must be frogmarched out of these research centers. It is this simple--intent determines outcomes. Still,saying the words does not make it happen . It will take brave, determined people with real credibility in health care coming together to take back their responsibility and affinity for the Hippocratic Oath. Yes, the medical profession must step up and organize themselves to recapture their souls.

There is some semblance of precedence in the hundreds of doctors who have supported single payer health care.

Here, I refer you to Stephen Schwartz's important little book 'The Eight Laws of Change' wherein he states that if we want to contribute to a better future we must, when faced with choice, to always chose the more life affirming option.

I have fairly placed the burden for a cure for Big Pharma on the medical profession. Still, the true responsibility for our society is ours. Do we collectively have the intellectual and spiritual capacity to insist that these changes happen, that we move from the dark into the light?

Don Scotten

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Interesting 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

I am an ordinary citizen who for the first sixty years of his life was mostly disinterested in politics. Then George Bush and Dick Cheney intruded into my consciousness and I realized politics is important and determines who lives and who dies.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


The cure for Big Pharma is democracy; it thrives by dominating the political leverage of Big Money. End the rule of Big Money and create a democratic Republic. When the money can no longer but influence, with the government agencies or the medical profession, it will stop its pernicious influence.


I just bought my latest supply of B-17 (extract of apricot seeds) which has brought my PSA cancer score down four consecutive times. I also use Mitoq, a substance designed to target and restore normal function to cancer cells (including apotosis).


Medicare pays for none of this. So we also need to change the rules that allow only for "conventional" treatment. Medicare will pay for chemo, radiation, hormones, etc but not apricot seeds.


Again, it is Big Money that sets the rules for what Medicare will fund and not. The cure for most of our ills is democracy, the rule of the people instead of the plutocrats.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 4:45:08 PM

Jill Herendeen

Author 85573

(Member since Feb 2, 2013), 8 fans, 1383 comments


I would say the cure for Big Pharma is socialism--socialize the industry, and run it at cost, for the benefit of the country--funded via taxes on THE RICH, simply because THEY have the money.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:57:22 PM

terrilian

Author 9461

(Member since Dec 27, 2007), 1 fan, 238 comments


Why do you think that 'socialism' will cure what is wrong with Big Pharma? Can you give an example of socialised medicine being successful long-term?

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:08:57 AM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


First of all, socialized medicine is rare. It exists in the UK but not the other 30 European nations. The authors of the Constitution, in Congress, without one voice of dissent, established the first socialized medicine in the US in the Seaman'a Act which mandated that all in the maritime trades pay a tax or fee to fund government run hospitals with govt paid doctors. That is socialized medicine, as now exists in the VA, which despite being underfunded by Republicans, has the top rate quality of care.


All 34 other advanced nations have better health and longer life expectancy at half to 1/3 the cost. Even very poor nations like Cuba, where monthly incomes average $20 a month, have socialized medicine and live slightly longer than US citizens.


Nations like Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong have the longest life expectancy and best health, at 1/3 the cost, by eliminating the bloated overhead of private insurers and providing the cheapest medical care: prevention, early detection, and early treatment. In the US, the 30 million without access to normal medical care go to the ER when they are already very sick. The average cost is $2000 a visit, 95% higher than typical doctor visits, and as there is no preventive or early detection system for them, they rely on ER services, which we all pay for.


The Association of ER Physicians estimates the cost of ER is 170 billion a year, more than it would take to insure all 30 million.


Medicare for all would not be socialized medicine as it returns 98 cents of every dollar to private doctors and hospitals (private insurers return 80-88 cents and keep the rest in salaries for CEOs which ave ranged as high as 106 million a year.).


The most socialized nations all have superior health and longevity at half the cost.

The US has the worst results at twice the cost, the epic example of a failed system. Our neighbor Canada now has richer citizens not because they make more but because their healthcare costs only 10% vs 18-19% in the US. This is thousands a year for each household. They also are healthier and live longer.


We have the worst system: socialist nations like Cuba on the poor end and Sweden, Singapore, and Japan and France on the wealthy end have the best systems. They have single payer systems (private insurance is available if you can afford it) usually using private medicine (and thus not socialized medicine) and at half the cost. The UK has an excellent socialized medicine system. If you are hurt or sick, you go to the hospital, show your card, and are treated as quickly as in the UUS at not cost (funded by taxes, which costs half as much as US system). No billions wasted on filling our forms for the 1300 different insurers in the US (often US doctors have more workers doing paperwork than nurses), no bloated overhead to private insurers, the money goes to the doctors and hospitals directly for medical treatment, leading ot better health and longer lives.


Medicine is the one area in which socialism has proved it is far superior to the market based profit-based system that makes the US the shortest living among all developed natoins at twice to 2/3 the cost. That is is epic failure.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 4:35:46 AM

terrilian

Author 9461

(Member since Dec 27, 2007), 1 fan, 238 comments


Why is successful socialized medicine rare when there have been so many socialist governments?

If medicare for all subsidizes private hospitals and doctors, who have to follow gov't rules to get the money, wouldn't that be fascism not socialism?

How would more socialism in our already collectivized health care solve the obesity problem which has risen as government took over nutrition? How would it help innovation to have even more health resources collectivized under the control of the approved few providers? In what way would socialism control Big Pharma without making it into Even Bigger Pharma?

The socialist UN has worked hard to control private choices with Codex Alimentarius. Does that sort of scheme figure into your socialism?

Re your response to shad williams: you seem to think that corporations do not exist or have power in a socialized system. Why? Even marxist Cuba has bankers. Our education system is completely collectivized AND is STILL controlled by huge corportations that toady to the government instead of the customers (parents/children).

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 7:36:40 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


1 Most social democracies (a hybrid of capitalism and socialism) have single payer, so the administration is socialized. Those that have fully socialized medicine, as with Cuba or the UK or the VA in the US have government doctors and hospitals. It has been easier for most to use existing private doctors. What does it matter, really? The point is that socialized medicine where it exists is successful and single payer is successful and costs half as much. The point is that everyone is covered, which is much cheaper than ER, tax breaks, and 15% private overhead, and it costs far less Medicare administers single payer with less than 2% overhead, very simple and efficient


I cannot respond to your absurdities ("The UN is socialist.." etc).


You are working from fixed and false definitions


Following government rules (all surgery tools must be sterilized) is neither socialism nor fascism but just the rule of law, which is the basis of democracy.


You said socialist states had failed medical systems, which is clearly wrong. The worst system is the US, ranking last in health results among the 35 advanced nations, at 2 to 3 times the cost.


I sense a very closed and dogmatic mind.


You mention "your socialism." It is not mine: I am talking of single payer in the 35 advanced nations and many poor with both better and cheaper healthcare.


I urge you to drop your dogmas and educate yourself.



Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 9:51:01 PM

shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


The cure is to nationalize big pharmacy and put its owners in black sites for being terroists...and fraudsters. Ok, maybe not jail, but they need a hurting for the millions they've killed through their maintenance programs.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:58:35 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


How would this change things so long as corporations control the goverrnment?


It would just escalate the monopoly aspects of drugs.


To end this tails you lose/heads you lose situation, we need to create a real democracy in which corporations do NOT control the political economy. Another solution is a medical system in which doctors are rewarded for keeping healthy (ie off drugs) rather than treating them when they get sick (drugs).


Another solution is support for organic foods, transition to a plant-based diet, both of which promote health and reduce the need for drugs.


All this involves ending the fascist marriage of corporations and government, getting biotech out of the USDA, bankers out of the treasury, and ending the influence of Big Money in elections so that our reps can represent us and spend their time legislating rather than raising money.


In short, none of our problems can be cured until we create a democratic form of government. So long as corporations rule through their financial power, nothing significant can change. It all starts with a political revolution....................



Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:16:41 PM

shad williams

Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 34 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1184 comments


You will get no argument from me. Forward!

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:09:52 PM

terrilian

Author 9461

(Member since Dec 27, 2007), 1 fan, 238 comments


Big Pharma is already nationalized, subject to (and also protected by) the FDA & USDA. The only thing that isn't completely controlled is what they charge...and even that is subject to congressional hearings if some politician thinks it is too much.


Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 7:59:08 PM

Bob Stuart

Author 26603

(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 3 fans, 1 articles, 378 comments


Medicine is a field that generates a complete conflict of interest for a capitalist. Drugs should be the work of non-profits only. The researchers work much better with open communication, as they were given by law with Penicillin.
Since a cure often depends upon confidence, as seen with placebos, the various schools of medicine lie to improve their reputation and chance to help with their own patients. In the long term, this can harm the better treatments. We should be able to send in votes of support for the successful healers of any description.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 5:39:20 PM

Jill Herendeen

Author 85573

(Member since Feb 2, 2013), 8 fans, 1383 comments


Yes, but, non-profits are just ways for plutocrats to hide their cash from the tax man, and they USE that cash/their non-profits--to further their profits, e.g., running medical schools to train new doctors to DRUG people. That's how we got in our current fix.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 1:53:13 PM

PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 9 fans, 3 quicklinks, 548 comments


I've come across a few good articles on pharmaceutical-industry marketing practices over the years. Unfortunately, I didn't archive or bookmark them. A quick Web search shows that there is around one pharmaceutical sales rep for every nine practicing/prescribing physicians in the US and that the amount the industry spends on them, and the return on that spending in terms of increased sales, dwarf those of direct-to-consumer advertising.* This article in the Atlantic is eleven years old, but it's a good starting point.

(Oh, and a quick reminder that, according to Professor Uwe Reinhardt of Princeton, the pharmaceutical industry spends around two and a half times as much on marketing and sales in the US as it does on research and development. And that Swiss pharmaceutical companies derive 50% of their worldwide profits from the US, which accounts for only 5% of the world's population. Not that Americans are Big Pharma's big, stupid cash cow or anything...)

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 11:07:04 PM

PCM

Author 55357

(Member since Nov 1, 2010), 9 fans, 3 quicklinks, 548 comments


*This in turns strongly suggests that the purpose of direct-to-consumer prescription-drug advertising in general-audience media, now at around $5 billion a year, is not so much to drive patient demand but to deter commercial news from effectively covering anything that might threaten Big Pharma's grossly excess US profits: single-payer or all-payer health insurance, negotiated uniform price schedules, cost-effectiveness rankings like the ones done in the UK by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), or drug re-importation. The fact that General Electric advertised its MRI machines to the general public during the Obama healthcare reform process supports this hypothesis. Patients do not know or care what MRI machine they're scanned with; they go where their doctor sends them. General Electric, on the other hand, cares very much whether mainstream news tells Americans that GE sells its MRI machines for twice the price in the US as in Canada or Europe and that scans with those machines are billed out at around three times as much in the US as in Europe and ten times as much as scans with Japanese MRI machines in Japan. Given that we have seen virtually no balanced coverage of healthcare cost-effectiveness in US commercial news since the early 90s, I'd say Big Health has bought off our media, and the consciousness of most Americans, very cheaply indeed.

According to what I've read, direct-to-consumer advertising of prescription drugs is banned in every country in the world except for the United States, New Zealand, South Korea, and Bangladesh. I'm sure pharma would like very much to overturn bans elsewhere, and my guess is that the most vulnerable countries are the Netherlands, which replaced its single-payer system with a costly and privately profitable Obamacare-like scheme, and the UK, where Tories and New Labour are trying to dismantle the National Health Service.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 11:07:41 PM

Tony Orlando

Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012), 9 fans, 10 articles, 1052 comments


My mom warned me to watch out for drugs being sold at schools. What my mom did not warn me was that her later would be selling drugs on television, and doctors would go along with them. It was a good warning, just misplaced. If the was on drugs exceeds the total street value of all illicit drugs, then just imagine the street value of legal drugs and the money jobs they create. You want to stop this, then tell your stinking son or neighbor to not work for them. Simple as that. Are there good drugs, no not really! The problem is that our neighbors are making us sick because of what they do at their jobs. What to live healthy, refrain from societies norms!!!

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 1, 2017 at 11:26:05 PM

Jill Herendeen

Author 85573

(Member since Feb 2, 2013), 8 fans, 1383 comments


Yes, docs take the Hippocratic Oath, BUT they do not run the medical profession. THAT is run by the medical-industrial-congressional cartel, which is NOT owned by doctors; it's owned by plutocrats who want profits, and I would bet that even a lot of docs don't fully appreciate this. My guess is that the AMA (and the FDA & NIH) is run by a few docs who do understand this but who are sociopaths. We don't even need research centers run by independent scientists because cancer has already been cured, many different ways, which don't even involve drugs; but the cures have been squelched by our gov't, to protect the plutocrats; your "insurance" not paying for those methods is part of the enforcement. It is probably no coincidence that something like 60 docs who just happened to be researching alternate cures have died violent and unexpected deaths in the last couple of years under highly suspicious and under-investigated circumstances.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 2:09:43 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


My thesis is that we have pimp fascism: politicians are whores for the corporations, who operate as pimps. No different in the medical world, where the pimps of the medical-industrial universe make whores (with the need for large sums of money to survive in office) of our politicians.


This thesis leads us to focus not on condemning the whores, who have little choice if they wish to hold office, but to expose and destroy the pimps who control the system.


The pols play the tune the pimps, who pay the bills, call out. Rather than denounce the pols, I suggest we liberate them to serve the public by ending the control of the political process by Big Money. Sanders all but showed this was possible, but we must go one step further and transform the Democratic Party, which is full of progressives and regularly attracts the most voters, into the voice of the people. How to do this? Educate, organize, push our youth forward...for they are already far ahead of the system.


I reject that doctors advancing alternate cures are being murdered, since there are hundreds of thousands and 60 deaths is completely normal. The problem is that Medicare and insurance do not fund alternatives. I spend nearly $700 a month of my alternative cures for cancer...out of my own pocket. To make alternatives fundable, we need to end the rule of the plutocrats, the pimps, and liberate the whores to work for US. The solution, as always, is democracy.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 3:26:51 PM

Jill Herendeen

Author 85573

(Member since Feb 2, 2013), 8 fans, 1383 comments


Yes, we need to end the rule of the plutocrats. IMHO, the electoral process won't do that UNTIL the voters get the right to count the votes for themselves, before their chain-of-custody with those same ballots is broken.


And, I doubt that 60 doctors meeting sudden & violent ends in one year is "normal".

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 6:10:29 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


You are making unsupported assumptions:

1. Doctors have a high suicide rate: 400 a year kill themselves and the average age of death of physicians in less than the general population: "Among both U.S. white and black men, physicians were, on average, older when they died, (73.0 years for white and 68.7 for black)..." while the average age for all citizens is about 77 for men and 81 for women.

2. Not all the doctors who died were alternative doctors

3. Not all the deaths were violent

4. There are over a million physicians in the US, with thousands dying each year. There are probably even more "alternative' healers. 5. As of March 2015, there was an estimated range of 897,000 to just over 1,000,000 doctors in the United States, and per every 100,000 people (of all vocations) each year, approximately 821 die. Going by those numbers alone, between 6,500 and 8,200 medical doctors will statistically die of myriad causes in any given year. Each month approximately 700 doctors would die " Snopes debunks these claims of a conspiracy to murder alternative healers, pointing out 60 deaths out of hundreds of thousands of alternative healers is not an indication of an increase in mortality.


Each year 400 conventional doctors kills themselves and since there are likely MORE alternative practictioners than certified physicians, 60 deaths, even violent deaths, is statistically insignificant. Many of these deaths have been declared suicides, which is abnormally high among doctors, and there is little reason to doubt that. This is just another example of paranoia and poison the well conspiracy theories (lumped together with valid conspiracy allegations). The evidence refutes your doubts.


Submitted on Sunday, Apr 2, 2017 at 11:40:27 PM

Jill Herendeen

Author 85573

(Member since Feb 2, 2013), 8 fans, 1383 comments


Those 60 deaths officially being ruled "suicides" doesn't necessarily make it so.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 11:35:55 AM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 70 articles, 4156 comments, 1 diaries


With 400 suicides a year of conventional doctors, 60 of alternative healers (of whom there are hundreds of thousands) is not out of the norm. Nor are all 60 deaths declared suicides.

") June 21st, 2015 --Father's Day, East Coast of Florida: Two chiropractors are found dead. Their names are Dr. Baron Holt and Dr. Bruce Hendendal, both fathers. Dr. Hedendal also held a PhD in nutrition from Harvard. Both were presumably healthy and described as very fit. There is still no cause of death listed, for either doctor, in any articles we find. A few people have contacted me about Dr. Hedendal, 67......

June 29th, 2015 -- The beloved holistic Theresa Sievers, MD was found murdered in her home....

Dr. Whiteside, known for his successful treatment of lung cancer, disappeared in Door County, Wisconsin while vacationing with family. He was on foot and numerous reports have called it "mysterious," saying he vanished without a trace.

Patrick Fitzpatrick, MD goes missing. He was traveling from North Dakota to neighboring Montana (which he did often as his son lives there) and his truck and trailer were found on the side of the road.

Lisa Riley, 34 years old, DO (Doctor of Osteopathic medicine) is found in her home with a gunshot wound to her head. Her husband who found her and called 911, has a prior record. He was previously charged with the attempted murder of his ex, Ms. King, before charges were eventually dropped. Evidence showed that there was gun residue found on Ms. King's hand and not Mr. Riley's. Riley's story corroborated this, but King's allegedly didn't, and her story kept changing (click link in this paragraph for their story with details on all of this). Mr. Riley has since been charged with the death of his wife, Lisa Riley.

" healthnutnews


You appear to be making up "facts" to confirm your belief, but the evidence refutes your beliefs.


Of the 60, some committed suicide, some were murdered, some vanished. Of the 67 yr old Hedendal, a friend wrote: ". On Father's Day he was at the Sunshine State Games and felt dizzy throwing the discus and even fell once. He just didn't look good acc. to other throwers, although his last throw was 133. He was given water and Gatorade, went to his car and passed away sitting there. He must have died of severe hydration, which may have led to a heart attack. We will surely miss him."


Given the evidence and total lack of 60 deaths from various causes being unexceptional among hundreds of thousands, I conclude that paranoia and unwarrented conspiracy charges account for the outrage among some, unable to deal with the facts.


What is the source of your claim that the 60 deaths were declared suicides? I find no such claims.


Here is one more example (from snopes) of a doctor who disappeared: "June 26th, 2015 -- Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick MD goes missing. He was traveling from North Dakota, to neighboring Montana (which he did often as his son lived there), and his truck and trailer were found on the side of the road. The search has expanded, but authorities say it's like he vanished without a trace. He's 6" tall, and described as Irish-looking, with a goatee; and details can be found on the links.

Actually, Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick of Bismarck, North Dakota was last seen on 2 July 2015. Dr. Fitzpatrick did not seem a likely candidate for a massive big pharma hit job, nor was he an "alternative health" practitioner of any description. Articles published about his disappearance described him as a retiredophthalmologist known for forays into nature preserves, who'd grown increasingly frail in recent years:

[Lieutenant Arlyn Greydanus] says the 74-year-old suffers from medical conditions that require medicine and could suffer from confusion"

Sorry for the lengthy documentation but these fake charges require being challenged with evidence that they are without merit. Big Pharma would rather buy up alternative medicine that kill 60 practictioners. For instance, the nutraceutical industry is huge, with giant corporations and billions in sales. In 2010, the US market was 140 billion for "alternative" remedies. It is also huge in Europe, India, and other regions.

Perhaps Big Nutraceutical is killing hundreds of conventional doctors each year, putting the 400 suicides a year into question?

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:43:31 PM

