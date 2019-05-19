Is the Universe Conscious? No answer here, but profound food for thought.

- Advertisement -

Rupert Sheldrake - Anatheism: Rediscovering God (Video Lecture) This is an incredible lecture by Rupert Sheldrake on how he rediscovered God after his science education led to become an atheist. Rupert Sheldrake discusses ...

Rupert Sheldrake is one of several of my favorite scientists. I'm continually amazed about his being dissed by the scientific community in general, when in fact he performs meticulous experiments, has an astounding grasp of science history, and is a most articulate and humorous speaker. This one is 1hour, 23 minutes, but well worth the watch for anyone interested in the nature consciousness, the mind set of scientists--going back to Descartes, and stepping outside the non-existent box that both science and fundamentalist religions work in. Major food for thought, particularly given the current world situations.

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly



