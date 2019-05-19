 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 5/19/19

Is the Universe Conscious? No answer here, but profound food for thought.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   5 comments
Author 1198
Message Daniel Geery
Become a Fan
  (71 fans)
- Advertisement -


Rupert Sheldrake - Anatheism: Rediscovering God (Video Lecture) This is an incredible lecture by Rupert Sheldrake on how he rediscovered God after his science education led to become an atheist. Rupert Sheldrake discusses ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Fractal Youniverse)   Details   DMCA

Rupert Sheldrake is one of several of my favorite scientists. I'm continually amazed about his being dissed by the scientific community in general, when in fact he performs meticulous experiments, has an astounding grasp of science history, and is a most articulate and humorous speaker. This one is 1hour, 23 minutes, but well worth the watch for anyone interested in the nature consciousness, the mind set of scientists--going back to Descartes, and stepping outside the non-existent box that both science and fundamentalist religions work in. Major food for thought, particularly given the current world situations.

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Daniel Geery Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 314 articles, 3501 quicklinks, 16048 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Being raised strict Catholic (now a devout ex-Catholic) but also steeped in science, I am comfortable saying this is one of the most profound and serious talks on the topics mentioned above, and science and religion in general. I would be happy if Dawkins, Mahr, the late Stephen Jay Gould, and many others were in a position to watch and respond.

Submitted on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5:35:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1716 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This is a wonderfully personal journey concluding with a splendid hypothesis. A unifying theory worth serious consideration. I bookmarked it so I can listen to it again.

Raised strict Catholic, moved on to New Thought, and studies various Asian philosophies. I've tried on atheism a couple times. It has never stuck more than a couple weeks, despite cogent arguments from 'the best'. For me, it seems impossible that this cosmos could be unconscious and only accidentally ordered.

I only have to observe my tiny dog to know there is animus present...believe you me bubba, there is one strong free will in that little consciousness! :)

I think anyone who ponders the essence of life will find this presentation intelligent and very easy to listen to. What a pleasant speaking voice!

WARNING: You could get distracted from the lecture once in awhile by the stunning digital artwork that plays throughout. I did.

(prints are available for purchase if you fall in love with one or three) Just do a search for the artist.

Thanks, Daniel.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 5:53:15 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Indent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 314 articles, 3501 quicklinks, 16048 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

I meant to add that of the countless things I've read and watched on wave vs. particle in quantum physics, Rupert gives the clearest, simple description in short order. Worth watching just for that, imo.

Also, I am reminded of the amazing Charles Eisenstein talking about the possible consciousness of the sun (or something close to that, as it relates to human behavior), which surprised me and raised my eyebrows a good bit. Rupert somewhat in passing actually makes that worthy of consideration or at least some contemplation.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7:37:58 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Janet Supriano

Become a Fan
Author 90270

(Member since Oct 7, 2013), 12 fans, 1716 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Oh I agree about the clarity of the wave vs. particle explanation. Even I (the science bobo) understood what he was saying. Of course, I'll have to watch it a few more times.

He also poked at my imagination. I was just now thinking...Jesus, Son of God, Sun of God. Many argue that Jesus became a god because he represents the sun, worshiped in ancient thought and astrotheology, etc.

What if the sun's consciousness is what has produced all of humanity's avatars, throughout history. Maybe it's that avatars grow well in the blazing desert sun.

(just sayin') LOL :)

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:18:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 314 articles, 3501 quicklinks, 16048 comments, 180 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

Had not thought of that.

I again remind readers to check out Professor Brian Cox, Curiosity Stream free for a week or rent online Wonders of the Universe. In an opening scene he visits a 2,500 year old Peruvian ruin, showing the ancient worship of Aman Ra (sp?)

Submitted on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 3:25:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 