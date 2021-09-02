Vice President Kamala Harris pledges to help Vietnam in South China Sea Vice President Kamala Harris met Vietnam's top leaders, offering support in several key areas including the enhancement of its maritime security in an effort to ...
Vice President Kamala Harris in Vietnam meeting with country's leaders, August 26, 2021.
Is the US headed for eventual war with China? A nuclear superpower capable of destroying the US in a retaliatory nuclear strike.
