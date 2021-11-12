 
 
Is the US Global Empire Actually in Decline? Part 2

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)   No comments
US Global Empire
(Image by ni-dieu-ni-maitre.com)   Details   DMCA

Is the US Global Empire Actually in Decline? Part 2

by Stansfield Smith, Chicago ALBA Solidarity, and Roger D. Harris, Task Force on the Americas

PART 3: THE THREAT US RULERS PERCEIVE IN CHINA

Secretary of State Blinken spelled it out:

China is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system, all the rules, values and relationships that make the world work the way we want it to, because it ultimately serves the interests and reflects the values of the American people.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded to Washington's view that the international system operates primarily to advance US corporate interests: "The 'rules-based order' claimed by the US"refers to rules set by the US alone, then it cannot be called international rules, but rather 'hegemonic rules,' which will only be rejected by the whole world."

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov recently said:

The United States has declared limiting the advance of technology in Russia and China as its goal...They are promoting their ideology-driven agenda aimed at preserving their dominance by holding back progress in other countries.

The Challenge China Presents to US Rulers Differs from that of the Soviet Union

China's development poses a threat to imperialist hegemony different from the former Soviet bloc. China competes in the world markets run by the Western nations, slowly supplanting their control. China's economic performance, 70 years after its revolution, has been unprecedented in world history, even compared to the First World countries. In contrast, the Soviet economy after 70 years was faltering.

China does not provide the economic and military protection for nations striving to build a new society the way the Soviet Union had. The importance of the Communist bloc as a force constraining the US was immense and is underappreciated. The Communist bloc generally allied itself with anti-imperialist forces, encouraging Third World national liberation struggles as well as the Non-Aligned Movement. The Communist bloc's exemplary social programs also prompted the rise of social-democratic welfare state regimes (e.g., Sweden) in the capitalist West to circumvent possible socialist revolution.

Now, with no Soviet Union and its allies to extend international solidarity assistance to oppressed peoples and nations, countries such as Venezuela, Cuba, and North Korea are much more on their own to defend themselves against US military maneuvers and blockades.

anti-war and solidarity activist, of Chicago ALBA Solidarity. See ChicagoALBASolidarity.wordpress.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
