Is the FDA One of the USA's Biggest Killers?

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/6/19

Copyrighted Image? DMCA

FDA policies may be responsible for over 80,000 deaths caused by inadequately or completely untested medical devices.

There are over 32 million Americans with implanted devices in their bodies-- about ten percent of Americans. That's mind-boggling. But more so is the fact, reported by an article in the Washington Post, The FDA is still letting doctors implant untested devices into our bodies. The ICIJ-- International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reports that "FDA data reveals more than 80,000 deaths and 1.7 million injuries possibly linked to medical devices in the past decade." And hundreds of thousands of patients with implants have had to deal with device recalls, often requiring removal of a device.

While the FDA is claiming to be planning to make "transformative" changes in their regulations, the reality is that there are huge loopholes that, for decades, have allowed manufacturers to evade real clinical trial testing. The problem is, the FDA identifies the device manufacturers as it's customer base. That reflects the pathological neoliberal capitalism over a people-supporting-commons nature of politics today. The WaPo article advocates for the re-opening of the Office of Technology Assessment, which, the post observes, " the House of Representatives killed in 1995, during a fit of anti-regulation insanity inspired by Newt Gingrich's Contract With America."

The problem is, in recent decades, presidents have appointed FDA heads who are loaded with conflicts of interest, coming from the industries they are supposed to regulate. The WaPo argues that the head of the FDA should be a civil servant, not a political appointee. Of course that takes away power from the president who appoints and the congress which authorizes. So the FDA problem is really a symptom of power-grabbing gone wild. And what legislator running for office would campaign on wanting to give away power? It's a conundrum.

The ICIJ article reports that it's even worse in other countries, where they "place their trust in U.S. and European authorities." That mirrors my experience. Twenty five years ago I met, in Moscow, with the head of the Russian counterpart to the the USA's National Institute of Health. Shortly after, I received a call from someone at the FDA, asking me to advocate to him for adoption of the FDA's policies on drugs and devices. The FDA was actively evangelizing it's policies to the rest of the world. I saw it as an extension of the marketing arm of Big Pharma and the device manufacturers.

The WaPo article also observes "Lawmakers should also revive the congressional Office of Technology Assessment, which the House of Representatives killed in 1995, during a fit of anti-regulation insanity inspired by Newt Gingrich's Contract With America."

The idea of anti-regulation and deregulation is a core value of conservatism. The policy, which is, in my mind, a core reason tens of thousands of people are dying because of inadequately tested medical devices, is a part of the malignant form of predatory, psychopathic capitalism that both political parties in the USA have allowed to become dominant.

It is certainly possible for the existence of a regulation-embracing capitalism couched in the wisdom of bio-mimicry and an understanding of how nature sustainably functions. This is a bottom-up, connection conscious way of seeing the bigger picture, which includes the effects of products on people's health. It is insane that the FDA has failed to identify the U.S. health consumer as its customer. And it is outrageous that congress and decades of recent presidents have enabled, even encouraged this to happen. Worse, it is clear that deregulation of protections is happening in virtually every federal agency with mandates to protect the public, workers and the environment.

Adding insult to injury, we have this added reason to be concerned. The FDA has been hit by Trump's refusal to approve government funding. This is the message the Trump administration has authorized, that's on the FDA website:

FDA Lapse in Funding

In the absence of either an FY 2019 appropriation or a Continuing Resolution for FDA, beginning on December 22, 2018 and continuing until the date of enactment of an FY 2019 appropriation or Continuing Resolution ("lapse period"), agency operations continue to the extent permitted by law, such as activities necessary to address imminent threats to the safety of human life and activities funded by carryover user fee funds. Read more

 

Rob Kall is an award winning journalist, inventor, software architect, connector and visionary.

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind.  Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives  one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big)  to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project. 

Stephen Fox

So glad you pulled this together, Rob.


Sadly, it is a much much worse problem than the realms of omission which you describe.


I believe for the past 50 years, American food and drug corporations have had a beyond-cozy beyond-revolving-door relationship with the FDA, allowing all sorts of horrible chemicals to be added to food.


Just read the ingredients on almost any packaged food, with chemicals you have never heard of, food additives, carcinogenic colorings that are "generally recognized as safe."


Start the list with aspartame, the neurotoxic carcinogenic artificial sweetener that is metabolized as formaldehyde. That one alone has killed MILLIONS of Americans, not just tens of thousands.


Add the hundreds of millions worldwide, and just this one chemical alone paints a very ugly picture of the failings of the FDA.


Although this video is mostly about drug prices, not overall quality, it shows what kind of FDA Bernie would create.




Bernie Sanders DESTROYS Trump's Big Pharma LIES AND HYPOCRISY While Grilling FDA Nominee Bernie Sanders exposes and destroys Donald Trump's lies and hypocrisy on big pharma, while skillfully dismantling Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Trump's nominee for head ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Dose of Dissonance) Permission Details DMCA


Submitted on Sunday, Jan 6, 2019 at 5:38:45 PM

Author 0
