Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Is the Empire over-extended?

By       Message Jean-Luc Basle     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Donald Trump is a loose cannon whose place in the White House is questionable. This being said, the Electoral College voted him President of the United States. So, why is there such a campaign of slander and accusations against him without precedent in American history? Because he is challenging the United States' hegemonic policy. He believes that far from reinforcing the country, it is weakening it.

In 1980, Robert Gilpin, a Princeton University professor, explained in a book that an empire expands as long as the benefits it draws from it exceed the costs. Although it is impossible to conduct a cost-benefit analysis, in the case of the United States, the result is unambiguous: the United States is over-extended. The costs largely exceed the benefits, as demonstrated by the budget deficits, trade deficits, public indebtedness, etc.

If we focus on the budget deficit, we see that it is essentially due to the defense budget. Officially, it amounts to $615 billion for fiscal 2017/18. Unofficially, it totals $1,100 billion, if the cost of the secret service and veterans are included, i.e. about a quarter of total outlays. Using the official number as a yardstick, one has to total up the defense budget of seven nations to reach the American figure (China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, France, Britain, India and Germany).

Recurrent budget deficits increase the public debt, potentially threatening the dollar. The American currency is a pillar of the United States' might. Its value must be maintained at all costs. New York City has been the world's financial center since 1945. Two thirds of international reserves are held in dollars deposited at the Federal Reserve. Trade transactions and international borrowings are denominated in dollars. This gives the United States an enormous power on the world scene which the government uses if necessary, as it did in 1981 when it froze $100 billion of Iranian assets in retribution for the hostage crisis.

This power rests on trust -- the trust the world places in the dollar. Its value is based on the health of the American economy. Trump believes the public debt threatens the American economy. To prop it up, he wants to renegotiate past international agreements, viewed as disadvantageous to the United States. He is acting like a CEO analyzing his financial statements.

In so doing, he is running counter to the neoconservatives' credo which postulates that the United States is destined to lead, i.e. dominate the world. Therefore, the issue is not to know who Michael Flynn or Jared Kushner talked to, but what will the foreign policy of the United States be. The stakes are huge. Should the conflict result in a deadlock, the consequence could be a constitutional crisis, or even possibly a revolution.


White House
(Image by encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcRIXSc1phGLF_LIOP0EnHo_3z4RnQ9yRD90IcikMKIf-fDixDYk)   Permission   Details   DMCA

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Former Vice President Citigroup New York (retired) Columbia University -- Business School Princeton University -- Woodrow Wilson School


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Don't poke the Russian bear

Blowback: the making of an anti-US coalition

Is Russia a threat for the United States? Evidence says no.

The 2016 American Revolution

Political coup in Washington

"The United States is not a true democracy"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 308 fans, 2278 articles, 5143 quicklinks, 5437 comments, 491 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

So... I approved this, though I think it is nonsense. Trump wants to raise the military budget by $50 billion plus.


He does things, almost daily, that damage the good will, reputation, soft power of the United States. Regarding Trade deals, it looks like he will renegotiate them so they are worse for his voters. Regarding the Paris CLimate pact, he has done more damage to the reputation of the United States than any previous individual. These factor also affect economics.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 5, 2017 at 3:37:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 