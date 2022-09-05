 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Is it better to buy, rent or lease a coffee machine?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment

There is a big difference between buying, renting and leasing a coffee machine, or any asset for that mater.

Of course, buying one simply requires that you hand over an amount of cash and take full ownership of the coffee maker. Your only consideration is "do I have the cash to do this?" and "do I want to spend the full amount on buying the coffee machine?"

Example of an office coffee machine
Example of an office coffee machine
(Image by Famous Brands Coffee Company)   Details   DMCA

Yet, this is not as simple as it may first appear. An office coffee machine can range from around $1000 for a small office automatic coffee machine, all the way up to $5000 for a larger coffee vending machine.

While the individual machine price is a definite consideration, an office on say three floors, or having separate areas of staffing, may need three of these. Suddenly the consideration moves anything from $3000 and up to $15 000 or more of expenditure.

The question remains "do I want to tie up that money in coffee machines or can I use it elsewhere?" You may feel your staff deserve good coffee and that this will keep them from darting out to the coffee shop down the road, and that having a "pick-me-up" at the touch of a button, will add to productivity. It surely will, but if you just don't have the finances to buy outright, it's not a question of if, but how!

Enter leasing and rentals.

Leasing and Rentals

These options allow you to have the benefit of the correct type and number of coffee machines in your business without the upfront or once off capital outlay.

Generally, the major difference between leasing and renting is that leasing gives you the option of acquiring the coffee machine at the end of a leasing period for a small additional payment. Coffee machine rentals on the other hand, do not. A rental only gives you the right to use the coffee machine for the rental period.

So why would you rent if you could eventually own the coffee machine by leasing it?

The benefits of renting a coffee machine

There are a number of reasons why rentals offer advantages over leasing.

First, rentals tend to be cheaper than leasing. Coffee suppliers know that to move their coffee, they need you to have a coffee machine, and one that offers incredible value! So they look for good deals with suppliers and keep acquisition costs low. They also do not only make their money on renting you the coffee machine, but on the coffee that they supply you.

So they differ in their approach from a leasing company that only makes money from interest earned on the lease. Of course, a lease company can only make money for the period of the lease but a coffee company renting a machine, can refurbish the machine and place it for many rental cycles. The point being that the coffee company doesn't have to get all its money back in the first three years, nor only from the rental fee.

Second, when you rent a coffee machine, you can also request upgrades and downgrades and effectively change the machine without too much hassle, but when you lease a coffee machine, you have an obligation to pay off that machine. You can of course sell it and get another machine, but you will have to settle with the leasing company.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steve Giddings Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Steve started Java Lava as a small roastery.The company was part bought by Famous Brands, renamed Famous Brands Coffee Company, and now roasts coffee, manufactures hot chocolate and other smoothie powders and offers office coffee machines and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How you can save $4000 on your coffee spending over 5 years

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Steve Giddings

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 16, 2020), 2 articles, 4 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content
I personaly find it difficult to choose what to do when buying equipment because it's difficult to predict the future and to know if that asset might be replaced by a better technology. So I can pay less over the time period by buying one, only to have to buy another one 3 years later because technology has moved on. So it may be better to rent an asset if you think it will wear out or be replaced by better technology at the end of the rental or lease period.

Submitted on Monday, Sep 5, 2022 at 10:39:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend