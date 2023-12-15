Is Your Audio Crawling with Drug Ads? It's Not Your Imagination!

Topping the advertiser list is Pfizer, whose pandemic profit party has evaporated and who is desperately hawking new products like its RSV vaccine, ABRYSVO. In its "Warning Labels" campaign to sow fear about RSV, radio ads feature 1) a little girl giving a birthday card to her grandfather which contains an RSV warning 2) a hiking couple who tell us RSV risks surpass that of wild animals when viewing a warning sign and 3) a "jazz musician" (replete with music!) who's been exposed to RSV and is fleeing to the safety of an RSV vaccine.

"RSV Isn't Just A Cold; Not All Dangers Have Warning Labels" says Pfizer's sales site for ABRYSVO pays off the ads. No matter that doctors say RSV seldom affects adults and the CDC says RSV "causes mild, cold-like symptoms [and] Most people recover in a week or two." Fear sells.

Another Lucrative Disease

While its new weight loss candidate tanked two weeks ago, Pfizer is also selling its drugs VYNDAQEL and VYNDAMAX to treat its trumped up disease of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. What is transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, shortened to the snappy, sales-friendly acronym ATTR-CM like "EPI," "ED," "RA," "ADHD" and, of course, "RSV"? It is a collection of seemingly unrelated symptoms like fatigue, leg or abdominal swelling, breathing difficulties and fluctuation in blood pressure and heart beat that, if you connect them, could help Pfizer make a $ale.

AbbVie

AbbVie, a Chicago area-based drug maker who spun off from drug maker Abbott in 2013 thanks to its blockbuster Humira, is also trolling the audio waves. In its "Get Real Clear" audio campaign, the narrator "talks" to patients in denial about their "uncontrolled" psoriasis symptoms. One "sufferer" has apparently told a friend he could not go out when the real reason was his psoriasis. Denial! Another "sufferer" thinks her psoriasis is not noticeable on a walk she is taking but it is more denial!

Unlike "Ask Your Doctor" ads which have saturated media for decades, "Get Real Clear" ads specifically tell people to call their dermatologist (who presumably has been "presold" on the drug by AbbVie) and even feature the woman on the walk calling her derm--"Hello. I would like to make an appointment"-- in insulting monkey-see-monkey-do play-by-play.

