Is Trumpism This Generation's Version of the Confederacy?

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Today's GOP, under Trumpism, is as real a threat to the survival of our republic as was the 1860's Confederacy and reflects a worldview grounded in the white supremacy of the American south

Donald Trump promoted a modern Civil War in America this week on his social media platform. Civil War?

Further confounding things, Republican candidates like Pennsylvania's Kathy Barnette are openly running as ultra-MAGA candidates, having hijacked Trumpism without Trump himself. It's causing the media and political elites to have a "Huh? What?" moment.

Trumpism without Trump? Could it even be a thing?

Apparently so: candidates Trump has openly disavowed are claiming Trumpism as their standard, the flag they'll carry into the election and into office if they win.

Trumpism, they proclaim, is a coherent political philosophy of its own that has replaced conservativism as the dominant system of political theory in the "new" Republican Party.

But is Trumpism really new?

Consider its main principles: