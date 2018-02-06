Power of Story Send a Tweet        
OpEdNews Op Eds

Is Trump, the Master of Projecting Fake News, Faking Us Out of America?

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/6/18

This is Our House
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Are Koch political ads, House of Representatives' cherry-picking and superfluous media distraction: unprincipled congressional allies and misplaced loyalty in the Trump Administration, swinging us in the wind?

If not for such external influences, would we be more engaged in exposing the deception of rising white supremacist leader, Elliott Kline, who casts himself as an American patriot or concerned that an American president may have soured global stock markets?

Free to think, would we expose why, in a country that boasts of being the world's greatest power, are our overpriced Healthcare and Pharmaceutical industries unable to survive without Opioid addictions, and children dying of Affluenza -- or, like Pfizer, simply shrug, deciding, it's simply not worth the cost of R&D?

Would we be hyping a Democratic counter memo as more important than the revelation that our Federal government makes billions from keeping pot illegal, while spending billions keeping illegals from becoming legal?

Would we divorce corporate climate denial, and marry stewardship with action that spares our grandchildren some of the full force fury of Mother Nature's final defiant stand against the harassment of short-sighted greed?

Would we wash our hands of water power, or remove it from the hands of the powerful? Would our actions acknowledge, Cape Town's water is disappearing while Miami is slowing drowning in it?

After all the trees have been slaughtered, what wall will stand between us and evaporating Everglades, oil slicked beaches, privatized H2O and inhaling windblown polluted air?

Will Nicolle Wallace smirks and Joe, Mika and Katy Tur banter immunize us against Trump's joke on us, or will 40% succumb to Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy follies?

Thinking Presidents are all-powerful, mentally balanced embellishments to the Constitution is fool-hearty. Even Obama first failed to see the wisdom of Yellen, as stabilizing guardian to resurrect economy, post Great Recession.

Without Trump fixation, would engaging an extension of Yellen's Wells Fargo Ban to all financial Directors and CEOs who caused and profited from our first 21st century global recession, be our civic duty, or shall we continue to invite treason to wipe its feet on us, before entering, the People's House.

Recognizing ourselves in the courageous work of Anselm Kiefer, through the powerful lens of hindsight, can we not now, stand up to Paul Ryan's House of ill repute, instead of being willing accessories, after the fact, in the creation of an American Achilles Heel?

We could start by emulating Rebels football player Danny Lilya, a 16-year old High School student who makes his wheelchair as invisible as he is Indivisible.

Realizing actions speak louder than words, we mustn't diminish racial issues, with audience disruptions hurled at people who've historically supported, Justice for All regardless of race, religion or sexual preference, or risk channeling Joe Wilson, more than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

We can so personify racial and gender equality, that celebrating Rosa Parks and the contribution of all people of color only during the shortest month of the year, would prove unbearably embarrassingly hypocritical.

To make sense of our universe, could we, like Marcus Aurelius, embrace the struggle to understand ourselves, so we are fit to lead as well as choose leaders.

To Katie Roiphe's Thought Police response I say, #MeToo. If we are to be heard, we must first be willing to listen. No matter how worthy the cause or good the fight, when we deny the contribution potential of different shades of view or mental and physical hues, we sabotage that, which we insist must be heard.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

