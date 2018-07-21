 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Is Trump A Traitor?

By Robert B. Reich

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/21/18

From Robert Reich Blog

From pixabay.com: Trump False Fake? {MID-304807}
Trump False Fake?
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki was a betrayal of the nation he has a sworn duty to protect.

Under Article III Section 3 of the Constitution, the crime of treason is defined as "giving aid and comfort" to enemies of the United States. Trump has betrayed the American people in five ways we already know of:

1. He ignores attacks on our democracy. According to American intelligence, there's no doubt about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. And no doubt they're continuing to attack, and planning further attacks, on our democratic institutions and even our energy infrastructure.

Yet Trump casts doubt about the conclusions of the intelligence community, blames past presidents, and turns a blind eye to safeguarding America from current and future attacks.

2. He publicly undermines U.S. intelligence officials -- taking the side of Putin, a former KGB officer, when Putin claims Russia didn't interfere in the election. And Trump accuses his own government officials of being part of a so-called "deep-state" conspiracy out to get him.

3. He attacks our closest allies, weakening America's standing in the world and playing into Putin's hands. During his trip to Europe, Trump insulted German Chancellor Angela Merkel, mocked British Prime Minister Theresa May, and was rebuked by the French President. His unreasonable demands on NATO -- that members increase their military expenditures to 4 percent of their GDPs -- have frayed our most important security alliance.

4. His campaign knowingly sought help from a Russian agent. In June, 2016, senior members of Trump's campaign, including Don Jr., Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort, met with a Russian lawyer who, before they met, had promised them damaging information on Clinton.

5. Then in July 2016 Trump publicly encouraged Russia to meddle in our election, asking Russia to hack Hillary Clinton's email server and release the emails to the public. That same day Russian operatives initiated their cyberattack, and weeks later released the emails.

Never before has a President of the United States so brazenly sided with a ruthless dictator intent on destroying American democracy.

If this is not treason, what is it?

 

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ms Nan

(Member since Jan 12, 2009)


Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 8:58:55 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


Mr. Reich,


This Russia bashing serves no good purpose.


Trying to make Peace is a noble endeavor.


I've read that the US has only meddled in 81 foreign elections..


...and that's not counting the coups we've conducted or the overthrowing of other elected leaders of countries.


Don't get me started on all our illegal wars.


And most of all, we don't need help in rigging our own elections. We have that down pat.


Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 9:40:53 PM

Kevin Tully

(Member since May 15, 2010)


Leslie, I keep reading here how Trump is trying to make peace. I am completely confused by this reasoning. I am not aware of anyone trying to go to war with Russia -- sure there is the pushback and typical bellicose rhetoric, but where is the actual war mongering? And, we have no idea what Trump and Putin talked about behind closed doors. I don't see what purpose this type of rhetoric is serving.

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 10:06:48 PM

Christopher Zell

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)


Congress is fanatically pushing for war with Russia. Even some people who hate Trump on this site admit that Hillary was pushing for war with Russia. Sanctions are a form of or prelude to - war.

The Deep State pushed Trump to bomb Syria that risked hitting Russians there - and thereby forcing Putin to respond - possibly with nuclear weapons. So, now what? Now, anybody with a chem lab can set up a false flag as they wish? Does that precedent give ISIS some ideas?

If you keep moving towards a destination, you will get there. If Congress doesn't stop this hostility, they may trigger a war.

Does Russia point missiles at us? Can we be adults and talk to them nicely? Like Brezhnev? Or even Stalin?

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 21, 2018 at 10:59:48 PM

Kristine Hoggatt

(Member since Nov 7, 2010)


Et tu, Mr Reich?

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 at 12:44:47 AM

