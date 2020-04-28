Is This a Trump Epidemic in the United States?

Although President Trump, in his daily press conferences, attempts to show that his administration is succeeding in containing the epidemic, the April 22, 2020 report from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries demonstrated the opposite the United States had 1/3 of the Corona Virus cases and 1/4 of the corona virus deaths worldwide. Could the response be more catastrophic?

TOTAL CASES; TOTAL DEATHS

World

2,592,234; 181,062

USA

820,600; 45,967



On April 22, compared to April 19, the already significant number of daily cases increased by 4000.

On April 21, compared to April 19, the already shocking number of daily deaths increased by 1100.

On April 23, the United States, whose population represents roughly five percent of the world population, had almost 50 percent of the active cases, or almost as many active cases (750,000) as the rest of the world combined. This figure suggests that the number of deaths, resulting from COVID-19 in the United States, will rise more rapidly than in other nations.

Trump and his sycophants term these statistics as improvement and progress.

Is Trump responsible for the United States' catastrophic response to the COVID-19?

Definitely; the statistics, his statements, and actions prove it. Unfortunately, a delinquent White House press corps has failed to convince the public at the press briefings. Where are the Walter Cronkites, Peter Jennings, Ted Koppels, and Diane Sawyers of yesteryear?

Trump Administration was Late in Responding

December 31: A Chinese government official telephones The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta and informs that office of a new pneumonia-like disease in Wuhan. The Chinese government, on the same day, also informs the World Health Organization (WHO), of which the United States is a member.

Trump has said the Chinese were two months late in informing the United States of the epidemic. Yet, after U.S. administration organizations were informed, the U.S. administration took no action for one month.

January 20: The same day China declares that human-to-human transmission has been proven, the disease is noted in a patient in the state of Washington. Coincidentally, the Republic of Korea reports its first case of novel coronavirus.

