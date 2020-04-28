 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Is This a Trump Epidemic in the United States?

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 2352
Message Dan Lieberman
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Although President Trump, in his daily press conferences, attempts to show that his administration is succeeding in containing the epidemic, the April 22, 2020 report from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/#countries demonstrated the opposite the United States had 1/3 of the Corona Virus cases and 1/4 of the corona virus deaths worldwide. Could the response be more catastrophic?

TOTAL CASES; TOTAL DEATHS

World

2,592,234; 181,062

USA

820,600; 45,967


On April 22, compared to April 19, the already significant number of daily cases increased by 4000.

On April 21, compared to April 19, the already shocking number of daily deaths increased by 1100.

On April 23, the United States, whose population represents roughly five percent of the world population, had almost 50 percent of the active cases, or almost as many active cases (750,000) as the rest of the world combined. This figure suggests that the number of deaths, resulting from COVID-19 in the United States, will rise more rapidly than in other nations.

Trump and his sycophants term these statistics as improvement and progress.

Is Trump responsible for the United States' catastrophic response to the COVID-19?
Definitely; the statistics, his statements, and actions prove it. Unfortunately, a delinquent White House press corps has failed to convince the public at the press briefings. Where are the Walter Cronkites, Peter Jennings, Ted Koppels, and Diane Sawyers of yesteryear?

Trump Administration was Late in Responding
December 31: A Chinese government official telephones The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta and informs that office of a new pneumonia-like disease in Wuhan. The Chinese government, on the same day, also informs the World Health Organization (WHO), of which the United States is a member.

Trump has said the Chinese were two months late in informing the United States of the epidemic. Yet, after U.S. administration organizations were informed, the U.S. administration took no action for one month.

January 20: The same day China declares that human-to-human transmission has been proven, the disease is noted in a patient in the state of Washington. Coincidentally, the Republic of Korea reports its first case of novel coronavirus.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dan Lieberman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dan Lieberman is the editor of Alternative Insight, a monthly web based newsletter. His website articles have been read in more than 150 nations, while articles written for other websites have appeared in online journals throughout the world(B 92, (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Muammar Al Gaddafi Meets his own Rebels

U.S. Middle East Policy - A Road to Disaster

Gadhafi faces the West - The other side of the coin

The New Sicarii

Stimulating the U.S. Government to Bankruptcy

Why Jerusalem? Israel's Hidden Agenda

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 