OpEdNews Op Eds

Is This How the World Sees America Now?

By Jill Richardson
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/15/17

Author 19011

From Other Words

A scathing review of the president's performance at a recent global summit should raise red flags.


G20 Meeting
(Image by (Photo: Flickr/The White House))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Donald Trump recently returned from meeting with the other powerful countries of the G20 group -- one of his first big performances on the world stage. So how did it go?

Not swell, according to a no-holds-barred account delivered by Chris Uhlmann, an Australian journalist. Uhlmann made four main points about how the rest of the world sees the U.S. president.

First, Uhlmann charged, Trump has "no desire or capacity to lead the world." He called him "a man who barks out bile in 140 characters" and "wastes his precious days as president at war with the west's institutions, like the judiciary, independent government agencies, and the free press."

It's hard to refute that latter point. How much time has Trump wasted watching cable news, or insisting that he got more votes or had bigger crowds at his inauguration than he really did?

How much time has our entire country wasted focusing on nasty tweets, such as the recent one claiming that TV personality Mika Brzezinski has a low IQ?

Second, Uhlmann concluded, Trump "craves power because it burnishes his celebrity. To be constantly talking and talked about is all that matters." Worse still, he said, "There's no value placed on the meaning of words. What's said one day can be discarded the next."

That's a reasonable conclusion about an administration whose lies are flimsy and easily debunked, but delivered forcefully all the same. Moreover, Trump himself has shown little shame in making hateful remarks that would embarrass any other leader, from making fun of a disabled journalist to bragging about sexually assaulting women.

Third, Uhlmann warned, one must not "confuse the speeches written for Trump with the thoughts of the man himself," because " it's the unscripted Trump that's real."

Again, he isn't wrong. This can be said to some degree of all presidents. The words of a speechwriter or the tactics of a clever political strategist may be executed at the White House, but they don't necessarily represent the thoughts or feelings of the president.

This is less of a problem when written speeches and unscripted remarks are similar. But Trump often reads a well-scripted speech and then turns around right afterward to make entirely contradictory off the cuff remarks.

And last, Uhlmann assessed, as a result of all this, "the G20 became the G19" and "the U.S. was left isolated and friendless."

You may disagree with parts of this assessment. Perhaps you like Trump. Maybe you think his policy proposals are good ones.

But it's impossible to refute this last point -- that under Trump, the U.S. has forfeited its position of leadership in the world. Note that the other 19 countries had to issue their own statement about addressing climate change, now that Trump has pulled the U.S. out of those discussions.

http://www.lavidalocavore.org

Jill Richardson is the proprietor of the blog La Vida Locavore. She writes on food policy issues and she is currently working on her first book, due out in 2009.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016)


  New Content

Suppose Progressives could support Trump EXACTLY BECAUSE of the defects and injuries he causes?

For over a half a century, we have had no say in stopping the military-industrial complex from oppressing the rest of the world. It has been hopeless.

Now, the murderous Deep State is in more trouble than it knows. If they lose the PetroDollar and fail to stabilize the US economy, US hegemony is finished. Is that worth fending off an impeachment?

Submitted on Saturday, Jul 15, 2017 at 6:30:22 PM

Author 0
