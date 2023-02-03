 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 33 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/3/23

Is SCOTUS About to Put Religion Over Civil Society?

By       (Page 1 of 9 pages)   7 comments
Message Thom Hartmann
Become a Fan
  (140 fans)

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

So here we are in 2023 and the real beliefs and plans of the Founding generation "- slaveholders and abolitionists alike "- have dissolved into a blur of BS, Qanon, and fundamentalist religion

Praying at the Supreme Court building
Praying at the Supreme Court building
(Image by dnkbdotcom from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Yesterday "Paul from Woodinville, WA" called into the show and asked, perhaps rhetorically, what the end goal of the GOP was for America. "What kind of a nation are they trying to create here?" he said.

The answer is straightforward. Today's radical Republicans are trying to turn America into a Christianized version of something like Pakistan.

That nation's version of the IRS has been so gutted "- a main goal of Republicans here "- that about half of all income taxes owed by wealthy people aren't paid.

Pakistani police enforce religious law and you can be arrested for what a preacher calls blasphemy.

Ninety-four percent of the nation lives in relative poverty with incomes below US$10,000 per year, but the morbidly rich live palatial lifestyles and are largely immune from police or government oversight.

Here in America the GOP has moved us rapidly in the direction of Pakistan, gutting the American middle class and making the rich richer.

By cutting income taxes to the point where the average billionaire pays less than 3%, they've engineered a $50 trillion transfer of wealth over the past 42 years from working class folks into the money bins of the top 1 percent.

By gutting union rights both Republicans in Congress, four Republican presidents, and the Supreme Court have cut union membership in America by about two-thirds.

And by foisting the Dobbs decision (and Hobby Lobby and the gay-hating baker) on America, they've moved rapidly toward their goal of religious law "- a Christian Sharia "- being the ruling doctrine in this country.

Last June with Dobbs the Supreme Court empowered cops in America to police women based on religious doctrine, just like in Pakistan. Republican politicians in Red states are falling all over each other in a race to see who can most empower police to arrest and imprison women for having abortions, traveling out of state to get an abortion, or even receiving abortion pills through the mail.

And now the Supreme Court is preparing to finish the job, by forcing government and employers to dance to the tune of preachers.

Rightwing justices on the Court just voted to allow arguments April 18th on a case that could force employers to bow to the demands and wishes of religious fanatics they have the misfortune to have hired.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8  |  9

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Thom Hartmann Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

S&P Blames Republicans, Mainstream Media Fails to Report It

Globalization Is Killing The Globe: Return to Local Economies

The Uncanny, Frightening Ways That Trump's America Mirrors Hitler's Germany

The Great Tax Con Job

The Truth about the Trust Fund-- Destroying Social Security to Destroy the Two Party System

The Deciding Moment: The Theft of Human Right

Comments

The time limit for entering new comments on this article has expired.

This limit can be removed. Our paid membership program is designed to give you many benefits, such as removing this time limit. To learn more, please click here.

3 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments

Thomas Brown

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 9, 2010), 14 fans, 8 articles, 2 quicklinks, 585 comments, 11 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Even in an effort to quit judging people it's difficult to ignore the ignorance of the extreme right now having control of the house and the supreme court. After reading this article which so clearly and precisely lays out the truth I truly wonder what our schools are doing. These are not hard things to teach and demonstates we are not teaching our children well. It shows just how powerful the clergy has become for it not only promotes their particlar brand of Christianity it teaches their flock that government promoting seularity is evil. How ignorant America truly is in numbers to large to ignore. I can only conclude we are in trouble as these ignorant will not understnd the true history and meaning of our government. A big part of the problem is some of our truly intelligent leaders refuse to educate as you have done here. I hope this circulates wide and deep. Thanks Thom Tom B.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 at 9:45:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
gentry cooper

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 472 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thom, I think one of the end games of the Republicans and conservatives here in the U.S. is to also create an apartied state similar to what is being done in Israel. I believe these Republicans are actually envious of Israel. And would love to codify into law, white supremacy. Thus, the not so subtle calls for a constitutional convention. Such a convention, if it were to occur would not be run as an exercise in democracy, but depend upon state legislatures. I could envision them placing in the new constitution the law that the U.S. must always be a majority Chritian and white nation. That would open up the doors to a lot of evil that would be upheld by the Supreme Court as constitutional. Think deportations, relocations, barring certain ethnic immigrants. The latter of which is being done now but unlawfully, but with a new constitution it will all be lawful. See Israel as an example. And for those of you who think this is farfetched, just watch what happens when Republicans get enough states to call for a constitutional convention. It won't be pretty.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 5, 2023 at 8:13:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 96 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5174 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

Troubling as it is, I see all this as an early pendulum swing to the right - which is an understandable reaction to 1) the massive changes that are occurring in our world; and 2) the subliminal sense that a massive 40-year collapse of our industrial society has begun.

Baker and Harvey - and Elgin - cogently write about this. Unfortunately, the world society does not have this kind of overview...nor what birth might result from this societal "ego-death."

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 5, 2023 at 5:44:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
gentry cooper

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 472 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I assume that you mean that these massive changes are for the worst. Now I believe that though the world, in the past and currently, has desired for socialist, progressive governing policies, it has never, ever been run that way. The corporatists, bankers, financiers and their enablers have always been in charge. The conservative, political right have been wielding effective power for centuries. So if these massive changes are detrimental to society it has not been brought on by people wanting a progressive socialist form of government, but by those actually in charge. The conservative, republican types of this nation are swinging to the right because they feel they are losing ground to the others. They wrongly blame the other small working class people for their perceived losses, when they should be blaming those in charge who they themselves vote for to make and carry out the very policies that are harming not only themselves, but the world. I agree with your two points. However, I don't necessarily think that people's move to the right is understandable. I think it is wrong-headed, selfish, greedy, unproductive, and won't solve solve any of their problems.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 6, 2023 at 1:32:56 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 96 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5174 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

Thank you, Gentry.

I am using the term "understandable" as neutral, rather than as a justification. Somewhat like a car turning right...or Hitler coming to power due to the historical forces in Germany after the treaty of Versailles.

Massive, accelerated change in the world is occurring as we speak. I would not label it as positive or negative. It simply is the reality.

If you wish to consider an alternative explanation than the one you present, please feel free to check out the authors I mentioned. You can chack out the reviews on Amazon for Radical Regeneration and Choosing Earth.


Submitted on Monday, Feb 6, 2023 at 12:44:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
gentry cooper

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 472 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Blair Gelbond:   New Content

I kinda figured you were using understandable in that manner Blair. But I just thought I would make it perfectly clear that there is no excusing these people, that a conservative republican lurch towards the right under these circumstances is just idiotic nonsense that won't address one of the causes of this nations several problems.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 6, 2023 at 1:06:27 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 96 articles, 1 quicklinks, 5174 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to gentry cooper:   New Content

Gentry,

Food for thought...

This won't be easy.

Still, I worked in prisons with a focus on transformation and saw positive results.

IMO we need to hold people accountable, without blaming...although this takes a lot of inner work.

youtube.com/ watch?v= iuInyBVmf9I

Best,

Submitted on Monday, Feb 6, 2023 at 1:39:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend