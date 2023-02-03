Is SCOTUS About to Put Religion Over Civil Society?

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

So here we are in 2023 and the real beliefs and plans of the Founding generation "- slaveholders and abolitionists alike "- have dissolved into a blur of BS, Qanon, and fundamentalist religion



Praying at the Supreme Court building

Yesterday "Paul from Woodinville, WA" called into the show and asked, perhaps rhetorically, what the end goal of the GOP was for America. "What kind of a nation are they trying to create here?" he said.

The answer is straightforward. Today's radical Republicans are trying to turn America into a Christianized version of something like Pakistan.

That nation's version of the IRS has been so gutted "- a main goal of Republicans here "- that about half of all income taxes owed by wealthy people aren't paid.

Pakistani police enforce religious law and you can be arrested for what a preacher calls blasphemy.

Ninety-four percent of the nation lives in relative poverty with incomes below US$10,000 per year, but the morbidly rich live palatial lifestyles and are largely immune from police or government oversight.

Here in America the GOP has moved us rapidly in the direction of Pakistan, gutting the American middle class and making the rich richer.

By cutting income taxes to the point where the average billionaire pays less than 3%, they've engineered a $50 trillion transfer of wealth over the past 42 years from working class folks into the money bins of the top 1 percent.

By gutting union rights both Republicans in Congress, four Republican presidents, and the Supreme Court have cut union membership in America by about two-thirds.

And by foisting the Dobbs decision (and Hobby Lobby and the gay-hating baker) on America, they've moved rapidly toward their goal of religious law "- a Christian Sharia "- being the ruling doctrine in this country.

Last June with Dobbs the Supreme Court empowered cops in America to police women based on religious doctrine, just like in Pakistan. Republican politicians in Red states are falling all over each other in a race to see who can most empower police to arrest and imprison women for having abortions, traveling out of state to get an abortion, or even receiving abortion pills through the mail.

And now the Supreme Court is preparing to finish the job, by forcing government and employers to dance to the tune of preachers.

Rightwing justices on the Court just voted to allow arguments April 18th on a case that could force employers to bow to the demands and wishes of religious fanatics they have the misfortune to have hired.

