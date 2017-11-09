Power of Story
Is Hillary Just the "Fall Guy" for the Intel Agencies and their Moneybag Bosses?

From Counterpunch

Hillary Clinton More Caring Or Calculating?
For nearly a year, Hillary Clinton failed to admit that her campaign and the Democratic National Committee had provided funding for the notorious dossier that alleged Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. Then, two weeks ago, the Washington Post published a blockbuster article that proved that Clinton had been misleading the public about her Campaign's role in producing the report. Here's a snippet from the article in the Post:

"The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about President Trump's connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin, people familiar with the matter said."

Following the article's publication, Clinton went into hiding for more than a week during which time she huddled with her political advisers to settle on a strategy for dealing with the crisis. On Wednesday, she resurfaced on the Daily Show where she was treated with kid gloves; no hardball questions were asked and she was given plenty of time to recite her prepared remarks without challenge. Naturally, she downplayed her role in contributing to the year-long "hacking-collusion" investigation that has tied up both Houses of Congress, implicated the nation's main law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and deepened divisions between Washington and Moscow. Here's part of what Hillary said in the interview:

"When Trump got the nomination of the Republican Party, the people 'doing it' (gathering raw intelligence for the dossier) came to my campaign lawyer, and said, would you like us to continue it. He said 'Yes.' He is an experienced lawyer and knows what the law is. He knows what opposition research is. It's part of what happens in a campaign where you get information that may or may not be useful and you try make sure anything you put out in public arena is accurate. So this thing didn't come out until after the election and it's still being evaluated."

Clinton wasn't asked why her campaign tried to obfuscate their role in financing the dossier or whether she felt any remorse for the way the Russia hacking allegations had ballooned into four major investigations on Capitol Hill. She wasn't even asked to comment on the motives of the people who continued to fund the dossier after the DNC terminated their contract in November 2016. Wasn't she suspicious that these new financiers might have more nefarious objectives in mind, after all, who continues a smear campaign after the election is over, unless, of course, they intend to inflict even more damage on the two main targets, Trump and Russia? Wouldn't Hillary have figured that out?

Technically speaking, Clinton was right, it was opposition research, which in political parlance means "digging up dirt on one's opponent." And, yes, it is perfectly legal. But the Trump dossier was much more than that. It was presented as the work of intelligence professionals who were unattached to any political organization. Had the public known that the dossier was financed by the Clinton campaign, they would have known that it was a "malicious and defamatory" hit-piece aimed at improving Clinton's chances of winning the election.

And when Hillary opines that the dossier was not released before the election, it is certainly not from lack of trying. Her colleagues made every effort to shop the piece to their friends in the media before the balloting, but all of them backed away. The report was simply too lurid and far-fetched to be believed. (In October, just weeks before the election, former M16 agent, Christopher Steele, who authored the dossier, met with reporters from The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Yahoo News.)

The Democrat leaders have not won any friends in the media by concealing their support for the dossier. According to an article at The Hill:

"The New York Times senior White House correspondent Maggie Haberman and reporter Kenneth Vogel are slamming Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), saying they lied about funding for the so-called Trump dossier.

"'Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year,' Haberman tweeted to her more than 650,000 followers on Tuesday."

(NYT journalist Kenneth Vogel offered this comment on Twitter) "When I tried to report this story, Clinton campaign lawyer @marceelias pushed back vigorously, saying 'You (or your sources) are wrong,'" Vogel tweeted, referring to Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias. ("New York Times reporters blast Dems over Trump dossier funding claims," The Hill)

Clearly, Clinton did not want the American people to know the real origins of the dossier for fear that they would dismiss its findings as politically-motivated and unreliable. So they lied, and by lying, they helped to fuel the anti-Russia hysteria that's swept across the country sabotaging any chance for rapprochement between the two nuclear-armed superpowers.

But, why? Why would Hillary persist with the "hacking-collusion" meme after she had already lost the election and had nothing to gain by smearing Trump?

That's not a question that can be easily answered, but I suspect it has less to do with Hillary's presidential ambitions than it does with the way her campaign found common cause with powerful members of the intelligence community who wanted to use the hacking narrative to pursue their own geopolitical strategy of isolating, punishing and demonizing Russia. "Russian meddling" became the perfect rallying cry for the CIA's broader information operation (IO) that was designed to poison public opinion against "Russian aggression" and to reign in Trump's plans to normalize relations with Moscow.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Mike is a freelance writer living in Washington state.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Janet Supriano

I got about 2/3s thru this piece before my pea-brain exploded and I skipped to the end.

This is so complex, ugly and mega-discouraging. All these dark, secret goings-on, by people with exaggerated egos and wallets and hideously conniving minds. All while the majority of We the People simply want a decent life for everyone on the planet.

I'd sure enjoy slapping some 'folks' upside the head...worldwide. And if I were their Grandma, I would!

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 12:40:08 AM

Janet Supriano

PS. You're a hell of a good writer, Mike Whitney.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 12:40:40 AM

Daniel Geery

If they behaved like Christians they pretend to be and turned the other cheek, I'd whack it harder.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:46:52 AM

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:46:52 AM

Chuck Nafziger

Fantastic look into the inner workings of the deep state! Money rules! No one wants to see.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 1:48:14 AM

Jim Thomas

Hillary, like her husband, is a prostitute who will do anything the deep state & 1% desire. That is how they amassed a 9 figure fortune. There is nothing complicated about it.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:53:31 AM

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:53:31 AM

Lois Gagnon

Karma as they say is a b*tch. Sooner or later it was inevitable that the truth about Russiagate would begin to trickle out. As it does, it has the opposite effect that the Deep State and the Clintonbots wanted which was to weaken and remove Trump and cast suspicion on Putin.

Now it is they who look foolish and untrustworthy instead. Deception has a nasty habit of turning on its practitioners. A lesson the power trippers never seem to be able to learn.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 1:42:21 PM

Dennis Kaiser

As long as they continue to have the Corporate Media Propagandists (CMP) to cover for them they will be safe. Fortunately, the people are beginning to see the CMP for what they are thus the Deep State is being more exposed. Typically the object sitting in the Oval Office is nothing but a puppet of the Deep State and the CMP will paint glowing pictures of their every action. Presently that is not the case and the Deep State must paint the incumbent as evil, stupid, arrogant, and whatever negatives they can come up with. Granted, in many respects, they don't have to look very hard, but he scares them because he is not taking their orders, hence they know not what he will do next. He has been in office for nine months and has not illegally invaded a new sovereign nation, at least Obama averaged 1 a year under their orders. Trump is making noise of undoing NAFTA and other "trade" agreements which give corporations power over the sovereign rights of nations. Bottom line the Deep State is worried that things they have spent decades doing may be undone.

Not being a supporter of Trump I must say if he can undo much of the devastation the Deep State has wrought on our nation, and others, I say "go for it"! Of course, the CMP will continue to demonize him and the Deep State may even have to JFK him in order to regain their power over the Oval Office.

Time will tell.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:37:21 PM

Not being a supporter of Trump I must say if he can undo much of the devastation the Deep State has wrought on our nation, and others, I say "go for it"! Of course, the CMP will continue to demonize him and the Deep State may even have to JFK him in order to regain their power over the Oval Office.

Time will tell.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:37:21 PM

Mrs. Fuxit

HILLARY CLINTON is an impeached witness. Her reputation committed suicide.

When HILLARY CLINTON drinks too much, she falls down, and forgets, some say.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 3:32:36 PM

PCM

This is not entirely on topic, but when it was revealed that the Hillary campaign had helped fund Christopher Steele's investigation, I thought that it was just to provide grounds for claiming that Steele's report was just standard paid oppo research, so as to exclude Hillary from application of 11 CFR 110.20, "Prohibition on contributions, donations, expenditures, independent expenditures, and disbursements by foreign nationals" (52 U.S.C. 30121, 36 U.S.C. 510), which I think is one of the counts Comey is trying to get Trump on. Anything -- anything -- to avoid removing Trump on grounds of "emoluments" (broadly speaking, financial conflicts of interest), which virtually everyone else in DC, pro-Trump or anti-Trump, is up to their necks in themselves. That's not an area of case law virtually any American politician is anxious to see developed. After all, what do most of them go into politics for? It's a stepping stone to great (or even greater) personal wealth.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 6:07:37 PM

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 6:07:37 PM

