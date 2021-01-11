Is Giuliani a Speech-Maker or a Criminal Instigator?



Rudy Giuliani demands TRIAL BY COMBAT at Insane Trump Rally Rudy Giuliani demanded TRIAL BY COMBAT to save Donald Trump's presidency as he is set to be replaced by Joe Biden. He said the following in a speech a ...

Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, has spoken at two rallies that became riots.

The latest riot, which some also call an insurrection or an act of sedition, is under investigation by federal prosecutors. The rampage happened on Jan. 6, in our nation's Capitol, after Giuliani called for "trial by combat."

According to Politico, statements Trump and Giuliani made may be under investigation.

"Federal prosecutors are vowing an aggressive investigation of all those who took part in or instigated the breach and takeover of the Capitol on Wednesday, raising the prospect that inflammatory statements President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani made to supporters shortly before the assault will be closely scrutinized for possible criminal charges." Politico reported.

Two phrases in the above Politico report raise interesting questions. The online publication said that "inflammatory statements President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani made to supporters shortly before the assault will be closely scrutinized."

I hope this happens, although prosecuting people for giving a "combative" speech may be more difficult to do than bringing criminals to account for their behavior before and during the rampage.

That's where the second phrase in the Politico report comes into play. Federal prosecutors vowed to investigate "all those who took part in or instigated the breach and takeover of the Capitol."

Great. Words can instigate violence. But communicating with rioters in the days before the attack are clear acts that may help prosecutors prove acts of instigation, if indeed such actions occurred.

That's why federal cops and prosecutors need to learn what Giuliani knew and when he knew it. With whom did he speak? When? What were the subjects of discussion before the Jan. 6 rally-turned-riot? With whom did he communicate after he finished giving his speech? What topics were broached?

Law enforcement officials can get closer to the truth by checking computers, chat rooms and cell phone records. Are there any links between Giuliani and the rioters or the people prosecutors believe led the insurrection?

Lay people like me know that prosecutors "turn" witnesses to build cases. Will the feds squeeze some of the people they arrest to probe whether higher-ups such as Giuliani were involved with more than speech-making?

For context, it's worth noting that Giuliani has built a reputation for himself as a supporter of police and a strong advocate of law and order. He served a stint as a federal prosecutor before New York City voters made him mayor in the early 90s, when there were more than 2,000 murders a year in the city.

