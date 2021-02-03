Is Far-Right QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene the New Face of the GOP?

See original here

Republicans face increasing pressure to strip Georgia Congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene of her post on the House Education Committee. Greene was elected in November 2020 and is a far-right conspiracy theorist who has promoted QAnon, supported the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and claimed the school shootings in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged as was the September 11 attack on the Pentagon. She also has a history of racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic comments. Bee Nguyen, a Democratic state representative in Georgia, recently joined other lawmakers in signing a resolution that calls on Greene to resign. "The congresswoman has proven to be dangerous, not just to our state, but to our country," says Nguyen.

We also speak with Michael Edison Hayden, senior reporter for the Southern Poverty Law Center, who says media discussions of QAnon and other far-right conspiracy theories tend to focus on how outlandish they are rather than on their hateful content. "While some of these ideas are crazy-sounding to people, I think it's very, very helpful to start reframing it in your mind as something that is part of this drift toward anti-democratic, hard-right, authoritarian tendencies in the Republican Party," says Hayden.

AMY GOODMAN: In Washington, D.C., Republicans are facing increasing pressure to strip newly elected Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her new post on the Education Committee. Greene is the far-right conspiracy theorist who supported the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and has claimed the school shootings at Sandy Hook, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, were staged, as was the September 11th attack on the Pentagon. She also has a history of making racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic comments. At least 50 House Democrats have backed a resolution to remove her from office. Congressmember Greene was elected in November after Donald Trump called her a, quote, "future Republican star."

Recently resurfaced video shows Greene confronted one of the Parkland survivors, the teenager David Hogg, when he visited Capitol Hill in 2019 to lobby lawmakers to enact gun control.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Look, I'm an American citizen. I'm a gun owner. I have a concealed carry permit. I carry a gun for protection for myself. And you are using your lobby and the money behind it and the kids to try to take away my Second Amendment rights.

AMY GOODMAN: Greene has claimed the massacre at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School that David Hogg survived was a false flag operation. In 2019, she liked a comment on social media that said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be taken out and that a, quote, "bullet to the head would be quicker," unquote. Greene has also publicly called for Pelosi's execution.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: She's a traitor to our country. She's guilty of treason. " It's a crime punishable by death, is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason, and we want her out of our government.

AMY GOODMAN: CNN reports Marjorie Taylor Greene recently removed that video from her Facebook page. In another resurfaced video, Greene talks about the QAnon conspiracy theory.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: Is it going to be true that the child pedophilia and the elites in the Washington, D.C. is that what we're really going to see come out? Is it true is the type of corruption we're going to see come out is it going to be satanic worship that possibly all these people are involved in? ... Maybe that all these scary things that people talk about on what's considered conspiracy sites and conspiracy theories really may be true. But that's what Q has been telling everyone.

