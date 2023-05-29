Is Erdogan's victory good or bad for Turkey?

Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan, freshly reelected leader of his country, has dominated Turkish politics for two decades and will now extend his rule in his third term for another five years. His staunch supporters are pleased with the results of the election, while his opponents would have preferred to see him hand power over to his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Erdogan's re-election takes place amid a spiraling economy, rampant inflation and in the wake of a horrific earthquake clouded by accusations his government was slow to respond.

Opinions on Erdogan leading Turkey vary significantly among international affairs experts. These differing views stem from the complex and multifaceted nature of Erdo?an's leadership and its impact on Turkey's domestic politics, regional dynamics, and international relations.



Supporters of Erdoan argue that he has brought stability, economic growth, and infrastructure development to Turkey during his tenure. They credit him with increasing the country's global influence and portraying Turkey as a strong and independent player in international affairs. Erdo?an's assertive foreign policy, which includes a focus on regional issues such as Syria and Libya, is viewed by his supporters as a means of protecting Turkish national interests and enhancing Turkey's role as a regional power.





Three Atlantic Council experts offer their opinions of Erdogan's victory and what we can expect moving forward. Defne Arslan, senior director of the Atlantic Council IN TURKEY and Turkey programs, former chief Turkey economist and senior energy policy adviser in the US embassy in Ankara, says Erdo?an winning about 52 percent of the vote against challenger K?l?çdaro?lu, combined with the parties supporting him having secured a majority in parliament, means Turkey will be entering another period of "centralized decision making" but also one of "political stability."

Yevgeniya Gaber, a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council says that Turkey's "ambivalent stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, trading and developing economic cooperation with the former while providing support for the self-defense of the latter, will likely remain unchanged." But secure in his power, "Erdogan might play hard this time," she adds, by asking Russia for more in negotiations over grain exports from Ukraine and even pushing both sides for a ceasefire.

And according to Rich Outzen, a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council, Turkey's foreign policy will likely continue with its strategic semi-independence and its balancing and hedging among great powers. Yet within NATO, "the prospects for Swedish accession are looking up," he adds, especially with Sweden's new counter-terror legislation taking full effect next month.



Opinions on Erdogan's next five years of leadership in Turkey vary widely among international affairs experts. Erdogan will need to prove to supporters and critics alike that he can bring stability, economic progress, and a reasonable foreign policy. At the same time, he will need to allay fears and concerns about authoritarianism, democratic backsliding, and contentious regional interventions. Erdo?an's continued leadership has important implications for Turkey's domestic and international standing and he would do well to guide Turkey along the right path.