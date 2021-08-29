 
 
Positive News   

Is CBD Here To Stay: Is The United States Embracing CBD?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
CBD Oil
CBD Oil
(Image by Julia Teichmann)

During the past few years, there has been a lot of debate regarding the future of CBD. During decades past, many people used marijuana as a gateway drug to a wide variety of other substances that are far more dangerous. Now, it appears that many people have accepted the fact that alcohol is actually more dangerous than marijuana and CBD. Furthermore, as public perception has changed, more research has been done regarding marijuana and CBD. As a result, many new benefits have been uncovered, creating a positive feedback loop that continues to shift the minds of the general public. With numerous Mesa dispensary options opening up, does this mean the United States is finally ready to embrace CBD? What are a few of the signs that people should spot?

Prescription Medications Are Being Made with CBD as the Foundation

One of the first signs that the United States is finally embracing the CBD market is that prescription medications are being made with CBD as the main ingredient. Even though plenty of treatment plans use CBD as a component, it is something else entirely when a prescription medication is built using CBD. For example, the FDA recently approved a drug called Epidiolex that uses CBD as the main active ingredient. This is a medication that is used to treat a variety of seizure disorders. If the medication proves to be effective in treating this issue, other drugs could be created using CBD as well. It will be exciting to see if more prescription medications are designed using CBD.

Many People Realize the Benefits of CBD Thanks to New Research

Another reason why the CBD market is here to stay is that many people are realizing the benefits of CBD. For example, this is a substance that can treat a wide variety of mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. In addition, many people use CBD to help them fall asleep at night and alleviate stress. Because CBD has a wide variety of applications, many people are taking advantage of its benefits. As more benefits are uncovered, more research is going to be performed. This type of positive feedback loop has guaranteed that the CBD market is here to stay.

States can Tax CBD Revenue

It is also important to understand that states are legalizing CBD because they require tax revenue. Unfortunately, there are a lot of states that are having a hard time balancing the books. As they try to find ways to generate more revenue, they are turning to CBD. The reality is that people have been purchasing CBD products underground for several years. Now that states are realizing CBD is safe, they are pushing to legalize it because they know they can tax it. If local governments can tax CBD, they may be able to balance the budget, creating more funding for a wide variety of other opportunities moving forward.

It Is Time To Take CBD Safely

Finally, many people have realized that CBD is going to be around whether it is legal or not. Therefore, if people are going to take CBD, they might as well do so safely. A lot of politicians have realized this, which is why they have gone ahead and legalized CBD. This means they can put in place a wide variety of regulations that can make sure people are using products that have been proven safe and effective. For example, people need to know exactly how much THC they are taking. CBD does not get someone high, but THC will. Therefore, all CBD vendors need to clearly follow regulations to specify the THC amount in every product. This is just one of the ways that legalizing CBD is going to make it safer.

The CBD Industry Will Be Here To Stay

Ultimately, plenty of signs indicate that the United States is finally ready to embrace CBD. Even though this is a product that had a negative connotation in the past, this is no longer the case. Now that many mainstream healthcare professionals are advocating for the use of CBD, this is pushing politicians all over the country at all levels to legalize CBD and marijuana. It will be interesting to see where the industry goes from here. It appears the CBD industry is here to stay. Because the CBD industry is primed to grow significantly during the next few years, many investors are pouncing on companies producing innovative CBD products. This will drive the industry forward.

 

I am a freelance writer living in the Edmonton, Alberta area. I am a graduate from San Concordia University of Edmonton with Bachelor's Degree in journalism and media studies.
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
