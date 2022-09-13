Is Blinken looking to scupper a renewed nuclear deal with Iran?



Secretary of State Antony Blinken shown in recent photo meeting with IAEA chief.

With regard to the possibility of restoring the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, during a press conference in Mexico City with Mexican President Obrador, "What we've seen over the last week or so in Iran's response to the proposal by the European Union is clearly a step backward and makes prospects for an agreement in the near term, I would say, 'unlikely".

Why? Apparently Iran wants the IAEA to drop its investigation into "undeclared uranium traces" [1] at Iranian sites saying it's a pre-condition for returning to the deal.

It's hard to discern what exactly are "undeclared uranium traces" but really what's the big deal here anyway?

It's well known after Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the deal in 2018 Iran chose to increase its uranium enrichment beyond what was specified in the 2015 deal. Iran didn't hide the facts of what it was doing. It did it openly.

So the IAEA found these "undeclared uranium traces" in its ongoing investigation of Iranian nuclear sites. Couldn't these "traces" be connected to Iran's increasing its uranium enrichment beyond what was specified in the 2015 deal? Again what's the big deal here anyway?

Is Blinken nitpicking looking for ways to scupper a new nuclear deal with Iran?

What is also well known is Israel's opposition to any new nuclear deal with Iran being finalized.

Are the Israeli's extending their considerable influence over US affairs wanting any new nuclear deal with Iran torpedoed? Blinken meets regularly with the Israeli's, the last time two months ago in Jerusalem and Bethlehem with Iran on the agenda over threats it poses. [2]

Now Israel is not mentioned in Blinken's Mexico City press conference.

At any rate looking at the 2015 nuclear deal between the P5+1, the US, Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany with Iran it was working fine until Trump withdrew the US citing Iran's non-compliance. Trump had no proof into his allegations. No matter. He pulled the US out and resumed the US sanctions on Iran.

