Is Billionaire Philanthropy a Sham?

Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.

From Robert Reich Blog

Remember when Jeff Bezos was showered with praise for donating $100 million to food banks last year?

That may seem like a lot, and it is. But once you consider all that Bezos has raked in during the pandemic -- including making $13 billion in a single day in 2020 - it's a few hours of his earnings.

It's not just Bezos. Billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffet also reive lots of praise for their "generous" charitable giving.

The truth about billionaire philanthropy is it isn't charity. It's public relations, often used to cover up their exploitative business practices, shield their wealth, and deflect attention from all they money they pour into lobbying and campaign contributions to assure that their taxes remain historically low.

These so-called "charitable contributions" are also tax-deductible, meaning you and I are subsidizing them. I don't know about you, but I believe taxpayers should be deciding where their tax dollars ultimately go.

America doesn't need their charity. We need them to pay their fair share in taxes.