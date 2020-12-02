 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Is Anyone Watching The Hen House?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA
tp://www.novamil.org/sites/novamil.org/files/19101990100776_17-18_sarc.pdf">By February 1 of each year, every school in California is required by state law to publish a School Accountability Report Card (SARC)."
- North Valley Military Institute

The North Valley Military Institute College Preparatory Academy (NVMI) is one of the few charter schools that has been denied renewal by the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). Based on a report that found NVMI presented "an unsound educational program", had "substandard academic results", and was not financially sound, the LAUSD board voted unanimously on November 7, 2017, to end the ability of the charter school to operate under the oversight of the district. NVMI then appealed this decision to the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE). While the staff at LACOE agreed with the findings of the LAUSD, the unelected county Board of Education ignored their staff and renewed NVMI's charter for another five years.

NVMI's brush with death seems to have done little to motivate it to improve its operations. Just before the county took over supervision, the school was cited for illegally charging their students to attend summer school and for violations of the state labor code. It was also revealed that a lawsuit had been filed against the school alleging that an administrator who lived with NVMI's Executive Director had sexually abused students. It does not appear that parents were notified of these allegations at either NVMI or at Sun Valley High School where the charter is co-located.

The charter school also appears to be negligent in providing the public that funds its operations with accurate data required by law. According to School Accountability Report Card (SARC) filed for the 2017-18 school year, "567.0 %" of its students were Hispanic or Latino, and "122.0 %" of the student body had disabilities. This careless data entry renders the report unusable to anyone attempting to verify that the school is properly serving the neighborhood where it resides. The fact that LACOE failed to notice these errors calls into question the quality of their oversight.

While the law requires every school that receives public funding to issue SARC reports on an annual basis, the California Department of Education's website shows that "No SARC" has been submitted for the 2018-19 school year. This also puts NVMI in violation of their approved charter which states that "the Charter School shall provide reporting to the District as required by law and as requested by the District including...the School Accountability Report Card (SARC)".


(Image by California Department of Education)   Details   DMCA

By ignoring the warnings expressed by both the LAUSD and their own staff, The Los Angeles County Board of Education put politics above the children they are supposed to protect. Since these board members are unelected, they can not be held responsible by the electorate. However, the County Board of Supervisors which appointed the board of education does have to face the voters. It is time for them to start answering for appointees that do not perform the oversight required by law.

(Article changed on December 2, 2020 at 22:49)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a father of five, including two daughters who are on the autism spectrum. His involvement in education issues began when the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) refused to provide services that his daughters' teachers (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 