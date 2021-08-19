 
 
Is Anyone Feeling Humiliated?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
As per every sharp pundit's proclamation
Afghan' has been a deep humiliation,
The airport's racing mobs being the symbol,
Of our well-fed army not half as nimble
As its enemy dressed up as unmade beds,
No spit, no polish, no cool camo threads.
.
It's funny: I see no one down in the mouth,
Magazine covers black, the Dow turning south,
Minutes of silence or in stadiums hymns sung,
No homage to the dead or bells at noon rung.
Humiliation? Well, I wouldn't say that:
T'was more a no-go, a huge box-office flat.
.
Yes, the nation's taken defeat in its stride,
A hitch, a speedbump in the country's long glide,
Sure we lost, but what on earth is the big diff?
The army swung hard but it came up a whiff.
Embarassing t'would be if we'd all joined the fight,
But t'was a ruling-class show, Lockheed's delight.
.
Prez Joe assures leaving's the right thing to do,
Since the lack of fight among the hometown crew,
Means that they can't run their own shop without us:
If they can't do it, why should we make a fuss?
But maybe it means they weren't willing to die
For a quisling prez and a god-less ally.
.
The red-faced generals will search their old souls,
Fine-tune new strategies, define some new goals,
Get their psychologists to new software make,
So they can predict every warlord's handshake,
And figure out why their computers did fail,
Convinced that o'er humans does high-tech prevail.

 

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
