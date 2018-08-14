 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Is Animal Violence Approaching a "Me Too" Moment?

By       Message Martha Rosenberg       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Well Said 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/14/18

Author 1353
Become a Fan
  (83 fans)
- Advertisement -

John James Audubon loved to paint birds...and shoot them.

Charles Darwin described the natural world"while blasting away at it. ("I do not believe that anyone could have shown more zeal for the most holy cause than I did for shooting birds. How well I remember killing my first snipe, and my excitement was so great that I had much difficulty in reloading my gun from the trembling of my hands," he wrote.)

Theodore Roosevelt founded the National Wildlife Refuge program...while killing rhinos, hippos, elephants, lions and leopards.

- Advertisement -


Teddy Roosevelt Loved to Kill Animals
(Image by Martha Rosenberg)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Some say we are approaching a "me too" moment in which public figures' love of animal violence will be no different than their abusing a partner or committing rape. It will no longer be ignored or condoned as "boys will be boys."

- Advertisement -

For example many were sickened when the King of Spain thrilled at killing an elephant in 2012. Bob Parsons, the CEO of Godaddy.com, videotaped his own killing of an elephant. Who wants to patronize Go Daddy after that? Jimmy John's founder and CEO Jimmy John Liautaud proudly posted photos of himself with murdered elephants, a rhinoceros and a leopard and some began boycotting his chain. And who can forget Trump's sons posing with big cats they killed?

Then there's David Huckabee, brother of press sec Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who hanged a dog at camp when he was 17. Dad, then Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, tried to bury the news by pressuring law enforcement, but multiple accounts placed the son as involved in the dog's death. Huckabee made a "conscious attempt to keep the state police from investigating his son," I. C. Smith, the former FBI chief in Little Rock told Newsweek , and seemed to be obstructing justice.

Hunters and anti-hunters alike condemned the late Troy Lee Gentry of the Country and Western group Montgomery Gentry for making what fans called a bear snuff film in 2006 in which he killed a penned pet bear named Cubby on videotape to appear the tough guy. Gentry pleading guilty to "falsifying a hunting tag."

"Your career is over unless you take drastic measures to save it, and by taking drastic measures, I mean you need to fight a wild bear," wrote one former fan on a web site. "No guns, no bows, no cages, no 'Cubbies' this time. Just you and a big, angry, wild bear."

Did Cubbie roll "on his back expecting his usual belly rub that followed his afternoon nap," when you killed him asked music critic Peter Grumbine calling Gentry a "sad pantywaist" who "shoots caged animals."

And let's not forget Michael Vick, former American football quarterback who played 13 seasons in the National Football League, primarily with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. He hung and electrocuted helpless dogs in his love of dog fighting.

- Advertisement -

Most people remember Dick Cheney's love of canned hunting. But few remember that President George H.W. Bush, former Vice-President Dan Quayle and the late Retired Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf Jr. were proud members of Safari Club International (SCI)--the bloodthirsty group that sponsored dentist Walter Palmer's murder of Cecil an African lion in the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe in 2015.

Bush, Quayle and Schwarzkopf actually demanded that the Botswana government keep lion hunts available for trophy hunters and they are widely believed to have killed lions themselves on safaris.

Many predict the day is approaching when "he kills elephants" will carry the same stigma as he "sexually abuses women"----careers will be over and the sad pantywaists will be exiled.

(Article changed on August 14, 2018 at 18:33)

 

- Advertisement -

Well Said 1   Interesting 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries. Her first book, Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health, is distributed by Random (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Grassley Investigates Lilly/WebMD link Reported by Washington Post

The Drug Store in Your Tap Water

It's the Cymbalta Stupid

Are You Sure You're Not Psychotic Asks Shameless Drug Company?

Another Poorly Regulated "Derivative"--the Antidepressant Pristiq

MRSA and More. Antibiotics Linked to Obesity and Allergies, Too

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Martha Rosenberg

Become a Fan
Author 1353

(Member since Apr 16, 2006), 83 fans, 806 articles, 530 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

When you read US history there are brave abolitionist women who also protected animals. Elizabeth Heyrick was deeply concerned for the welfare of slaves, the long-term imprisoned and animals. In 1809 she prevented a bull-baiting contest by purchasing the bull. Bull and bear baiting was "entertainment" in those days

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 at 6:07:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 