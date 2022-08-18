 
 
Is America Re-fighting the Revolutionary War?

Release Dove
Release Dove
(Image by pete. #hwcp)   Details   DMCA

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

We must not let right-wing Redcoat/Redhat terrorists "- who have openly proclaimed their goal of Americans killing Americans in an ideological and racialized war "- prevail at this critical time"

The human lifespan, generally, is around 80 years. Arnold Toynbee is said to have once commented (it may be apocryphal) that, "When the last man who remembers the horrors of the last great war dies, the next great war becomes inevitable."

Because, of course, we remember the glories of the last battle, but quickly forget its horrors.

Every 80 years, it seems, America confronts a crisis in which we must again choose whether to remain a democratic republic, or to turn into a corrupt strongman oligarchy run by the richest men in America, along the lines of the old Confederacy or today's Hungary or Russia.

We're there again, now.

Donald Trump and his Nazi-infested social media site are, Rolling Stone reports, openly doxxing and encouraging violence against FBI agents and a federal judge.

The Republican Party has now introduced over 300 pieces of legislation and passed dozens designed to make it more difficult for American citizens to participate in the process of selecting their representatives, the core function of a democratic republic.

They've also proposed or passed numerous laws criminalizing protest and dissent, primary American values laid out in the First Amendment, and written into law in several states a "get out of jail free" card for Republicans who use cars or trucks to kill protesters.

Today's Republican Party has, through their actions, openly proclaimed that they do not believe in democracy or the core ideals on which this nation was founded:

"That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights" and "that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed""

As we see with their support of Trump's Big Lie and their votes for legislators who say they'll overturn future elections when Republicans lose, they have a serious problem with that "consent of the governed" part of the Declaration of Independence.

And they're pretty sketchy about that whole human "rights" thing, as well.

As Steve Bannon told his podcast listeners this Monday:

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend