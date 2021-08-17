Irrational QAnon Beliefs Lead to Father Murdering His Two Children



Matthew Colemen and his family.

Matthew Taylor Coleman (pictured above with his wife, son and daughter) is a devout Bible-believing Christian. As Deists know, in order to be a Bible-believing Christian, you must, at the very least, suppress your gift from God of innate reason in order to believe the irrational nonsense promoted and taught in the Bible. You must also develop the idea that The Supreme Intelligence/God is brutally cruel, not only for ordering the genocide and butchering of women and children as is claimed in the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament, nor only for God himself slaughtering men, women, children, infants, unborn human lifeforms and all life on earth with the exception of Noah and his family and the animals in the ark, but also for burning people in Hell for eternity. The Christian belief that God burns people in Hell is what motivated Jesus, or whoever the anonymous author of the Gospel of Luke is, to teach people to fear God when he taught, according to Luke 12:5, "But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear: Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him."

With his God-given reason suppressed enough to believe the Bible is the Word of God and that Christianity is from God and from the Son of God, Coleman eventually accepted additional harmful nonsense as truth. He became involved with the irrational conspiracy movement of QAnon. This led him to believe the irrational claims made by conspiracy theorist and author David Icke about lizard people from alien planets who are here on earth living among us. The crazy theory claims the lizard people/aliens have been controlling our world for centuries. It also claims that some of the "serpent DNA" from the lizard people has passed over to some humans. Coleman believes that his wife has serpent DNA and that she passed it on to their two children, one-year-old daughter Roxy Rain and their three-year-old son.

Believing that his beautiful, innocent and helpless little children had serpent DNA, Coleman believed he needed to kill them both in order to prevent them from turning into monsters. To do this, Coleman took his two children across the Mexico/US border to Baja, Mexico on Saturday, August 7, 2021. On August 9th he shot his children in the chest with a spearfishing gun. According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Los Angeles, California, Coleman told FBI agents "that he was enlightened by the QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs revealing that his wife...possessed serpent DNA and had passed it onto his children. Coleman said that he was saving the world from monsters."

You can see by Coleman's Facebook postings that he had a desire for learning and for making progress, but it was short-circuited by his belief in Christianity and the Bible. In one post from November 23, 2020 (Facebook has removed Coleman's Facebook page) he wrote:

"While worshipping with friends this weekend, I had an unexpected wave of thoughts and images come over me... which well, brought me a lot of hope. The first image was one of this historical timeline where the period of the "dark ages" (5th-15th century) was contrasted next to the illuminated creative explosion of the Renaissance (meaning Rebirth - 15th & 16th centuries). The crazy thing about history is that you don't know what your season will be labeled as until years down the road. And more so, sometimes your time period isn't labeled by what happens DURING it, but rather by what happens AFTER it. While people were living in the Dark Ages, they weren't thinking, "it really sucks living in the Dark Ages." It wasn't until years after the Renaissance did people start to identify that period as the Dark Ages. And really the main reason for getting that label was due to the striking CONTRAST that it had with the explosion of art, music, inventions, and discoveries that occurred during the Renaissance."

Imagine if someone had pointed out to Matthew Coleman that the Dark Ages were brought about largely by Christianity. This is evident when we realize that the Christian leadership at the fourth council of Carthage in 398 CE "forbade bishops to read the books of the gentiles."* That virtually limited the bishops, who made up a very large bulk of the people who could actually read, to reading only ancient Hebrew texts full of superstition, fear and Jewish supremacy and outlawed the books of real value and meaning written in Greek and Latin. By pointing this fact out to Coleman, it could have set him on the road to realizing that God gave him his priceless innate reason and not Christianity or any of the other man-made "revealed" religions and their "holy" books.

The important and inspiring Deist Voltaire did a wonderful job of pointing out how valuable our innate God-given reason is and how important it is for us to value it, protect it and to use it in every aspect of our lives. Voltaire wrote,

"Truly, whoever is able to make you absurd is able to make you unjust. If the God-given understanding of your mind does not resist a demand to believe what is impossible, then you will not resist a demand to do wrong to that God-given sense of justice in your heart. As soon as one faculty of your soul has been dominated, other faculties will follow as well. And from this derives all those crimes of religion which have overrun the world."

Reason and Nature-based Deism is the best antidote to the irrational and harmful nonsense found in the "revealed" religions and in the irrational conspiracy movements. Nonsense cannot withstand open exposure to our innate God-given reason.

*The Renaissance of the Twelfth Century, Charles Homer Haskins, Meridian Books, p. 95