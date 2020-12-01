Iranians: The People the West are Allowed to Assassinate

The recent assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh - and the total silence regarding any sanctions on those who illegally played judge, jury, invader and executioner - reminds us how very unique Iranians are: Iranians are the people whom Westerners feel they are legitimately allowed to assassinate.

The citizens of which other country get so shamefully and shockingly assassinated by Westerners with such regularity in the 21st century?

We can't compare the assassinations of Iranians with allegations (which did arise amid a once in a half-century Russophobia campaign in the West) that Russia poisoned a convicted double agent inside the United Kingdom. Not only did Western countries issue actual condemnations, unlike with the illegal murder of Fakhrizadeh, but they even expelled over 150 Russian diplomats.

The largest point to make clear is regarding why Iranians get this extraordinary (inhumane) treatment. It's important for journalists to answer the short-term question of, "Why Fakhrizadeh?", but we must also answer the long-term question of "Why Iran?"

The reality is that the average Westerners doesn't even know how they got to this point. The Iranian hostage crisis was long ago, Israel is the belligerent one which keeps invading (and losing), the US is the belligerent one which keeps invading (and losing) - the refusal to allow Iran to defend itself is something which the average Westerner mostly doesn't agree with and which they definitely cannot explain. That is to say: the reason is political - but Westerners are atrocious politicians, atrociously cynical about politics and atrociously misinformed about politics and socioeconomics due to their ever-more obvious censorship, propaganda and self-censorship.

There are several answers to "Why Iran?" Firstly, Iranians are an "expendable" people:

For a few centuries Westerners have regarded Iranians (as well as many others) as people who own things of value (natural resources), but who can produce nothing of value. Value is derived from supporting not just Westernism, but a Westernism which is totally unleavened - Westerners might say "contaminated" - with any non-Western ideas. Those who work for systems which do not conform to Western desires - no matter how great the democratic legitimacy of these systems -can be assassinated at will, in Western eyes. This is why the killing of a Qasem Soleimani or Fakhrizadeh does not merit consequences, unlike the assassination of a French general or a Japanese scientist.

Secondly, Iranians are a "ignorable" people:

