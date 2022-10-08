 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/8/22

Iranian Government Losing Control.

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Iranian Women Fighting Like Hell
Iranian Women Fighting Like Hell
(Image by bing)   Details   DMCA

During last few days the country was ready for demonstrations on Saturday, Oct 8th. Throughout the day people were demonstrating in every city. Probably, the biggest change was that the main market of Tehran which is the center of economy of the country joined the all-out strike and they closed down all their stores.

The funniest event was President Raisi's appearance in the all-female college of Al-Zahra. He started his speech for the beginning of the first day of school year by calling the demonstrators a bunch of mosquitos and flies. He had to cut his speech short and run away amid students calling him bad names.

This is the beginning of fourth week of the up risings. The Government has run out of trained troops. They are dressing up the regular criminals of the prisons in revolutionary guards' attire, give them a few dollars a day and set them up at different posts. The criminals who do not have any training get frightened easily and run away.

The main body of demonstrations are young women who are more persistent than men. The security forces use live ammunition of military weapons at times. Therefore, there is an unknown number of dead and wounded. In many neighborhoods people have made makeshift hospitals at homes to avoid taking the wounded to hospitals where they would be arrested.

A funny seen was when a male representative of ministry of education had come to a mid-school for a speech for girls. He was bowed out by little kids. The embarrassing film is all over the internet.

During last few days the internet was cut out. They opened the internet today to show their savage sequestering of people and intimidate the population. However, people's power put down the government miserable show.

There are new revolutionary songs, slogans and attendance of celebrealities. The notorious Islamic Revolutionary guards are exhausted and dropping off.

(Article changed on Oct 08, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT)

Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 84 articles, 157 quicklinks, 841 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It Just Might be True

After 44 years of savage dictatorship finally people are unified asking for a regime change.

All people male and female, young and old are showing the government that people who are not scared of death cannot be defeated.

All of the Ayatollah Khomeini's lies and deception of 40 years ago has been dumped by the people and the government cannot fool people with religious nonsense.

Everyday people feel motivated to fight and progovernment forces are dropping out like mosquitos.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 8, 2022 at 10:48:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend