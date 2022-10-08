Iranian Government Losing Control.



Iranian Women Fighting Like Hell

During last few days the country was ready for demonstrations on Saturday, Oct 8th. Throughout the day people were demonstrating in every city. Probably, the biggest change was that the main market of Tehran which is the center of economy of the country joined the all-out strike and they closed down all their stores.

The funniest event was President Raisi's appearance in the all-female college of Al-Zahra. He started his speech for the beginning of the first day of school year by calling the demonstrators a bunch of mosquitos and flies. He had to cut his speech short and run away amid students calling him bad names.

This is the beginning of fourth week of the up risings. The Government has run out of trained troops. They are dressing up the regular criminals of the prisons in revolutionary guards' attire, give them a few dollars a day and set them up at different posts. The criminals who do not have any training get frightened easily and run away.

The main body of demonstrations are young women who are more persistent than men. The security forces use live ammunition of military weapons at times. Therefore, there is an unknown number of dead and wounded. In many neighborhoods people have made makeshift hospitals at homes to avoid taking the wounded to hospitals where they would be arrested.

A funny seen was when a male representative of ministry of education had come to a mid-school for a speech for girls. He was bowed out by little kids. The embarrassing film is all over the internet.

During last few days the internet was cut out. They opened the internet today to show their savage sequestering of people and intimidate the population. However, people's power put down the government miserable show.

There are new revolutionary songs, slogans and attendance of celebrealities. The notorious Islamic Revolutionary guards are exhausted and dropping off.

