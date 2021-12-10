Iran's Foreign Policy, Economy and the Negotiations in Vienna

I guess my prediction of Iran's desire to end the sanctions came true.



Iran Foreign Minister

The Iranian delegation of playing hard ball was just that, a "playing act". Apparently, the bad news of last week has caused an excitement among people who trade Dollars and Euro in Tehran. They speculated that since the negotiations are going bad the value of foreign currency would cause further devaluation of Iranian money and additional increase in value of Dollars. During last week the value of American Dollars increased from 270.000 Rials (Iranian money) to 310,000 Rials.

In a phone call to a friend, I was informed that there are lines in front of foreign currency exchanges in Tehran. This wishful thinking of money dealers proved my other predication of last week, "the only thing that you can predict about Middle East is that you cannot predict anything about Middle East".

Iran's New Foreign Secretary

Iran's new foreign minister, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, was hand-picked by the supreme leader Ali Khamenei and is also seen as being a true follower supreme leader's philosophy.



Mr. Amir-Abdollahian is supposed to be the most prominent diplomat of the "resistance axis." His personal relationship with Hezbollah's chief in Lebanon Hasan Nasrallah saw the two men meeting on some occasions until dawn. He is known to have been a very close friend and follower of General Qasem Soleimani, the late top commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was assassinated by the direct orders of Trump because of his close ties with Middle Eastern terrorist groups.

The most embarrassing, yet funniest characteristic of this new gentleman is that he is not fluent in English. While most secretaries of states of the world are fluent in both English and French, or at least know English well, Mr. Abdollahian's knowledge of English is at high school level and needs interpreter for serious negotiations.

If a diplomat does not know English fluently, how in the hell is he going to be able to read the newspapers, briefs, heavy duty articles of negotiations, documents, gain adequate knowledge of the other counties position on different issues and talk properly with his counterpart?

Iran's delegation to Vienna

The talks in Vienna were resumed after a five-month delay to the presidential elections in Iran in June in which a new government came to power. Six rounds of talks were held until June 20.

Although, most countries have sent a handful of diplomats to the negotiations in Vienna, Iran has sent a 40-member strong team. In addition to diplomats, it included experts in law, banking, economy, trade, oil, economy, etc.

The spokesman for the delegation noted. "The composition of the delegation showed that the main purpose of the delegation was to ensure that the delegation would decide everything in Vienna without round trips to Tehran,"

During previous negotiations the total number of Iranian delegates were less than half a dozen. Such a large number of delegates is just a free overseas vacation for the government cronies. Would a country with such a miserable economy send to 40 people to an expensive tour of Europe? It was interesting to hear spokesman's report that "the other side did not expect the Iranian team to give them ready-made written texts". Which means everything were already prepared in Iran for these gentlemen to enjoy their taxpayer paid vacation.

Another characteristic of these clowns is the reports by Iranian news outlets outside of Iran that most of these delegates are not fluent in English and need interpreters.

Iranian Economy

