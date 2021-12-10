 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 12/10/21

Iran's Foreign Policy, Economy and the Negotiations in Vienna

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 3986
Message abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

I guess my prediction of Iran's desire to end the sanctions came true.

Iran Foreign Minister
Iran Foreign Minister
(Image by Bing)   Details   DMCA

The Iranian delegation of playing hard ball was just that, a "playing act". Apparently, the bad news of last week has caused an excitement among people who trade Dollars and Euro in Tehran. They speculated that since the negotiations are going bad the value of foreign currency would cause further devaluation of Iranian money and additional increase in value of Dollars. During last week the value of American Dollars increased from 270.000 Rials (Iranian money) to 310,000 Rials.

In a phone call to a friend, I was informed that there are lines in front of foreign currency exchanges in Tehran. This wishful thinking of money dealers proved my other predication of last week, "the only thing that you can predict about Middle East is that you cannot predict anything about Middle East".

Iran's New Foreign Secretary
Iran's new foreign minister, Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, was hand-picked by the supreme leader Ali Khamenei and is also seen as being a true follower supreme leader's philosophy.

Mr. Amir-Abdollahian is supposed to be the most prominent diplomat of the "resistance axis." His personal relationship with Hezbollah's chief in Lebanon Hasan Nasrallah saw the two men meeting on some occasions until dawn. He is known to have been a very close friend and follower of General Qasem Soleimani, the late top commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was assassinated by the direct orders of Trump because of his close ties with Middle Eastern terrorist groups.

The most embarrassing, yet funniest characteristic of this new gentleman is that he is not fluent in English. While most secretaries of states of the world are fluent in both English and French, or at least know English well, Mr. Abdollahian's knowledge of English is at high school level and needs interpreter for serious negotiations.

If a diplomat does not know English fluently, how in the hell is he going to be able to read the newspapers, briefs, heavy duty articles of negotiations, documents, gain adequate knowledge of the other counties position on different issues and talk properly with his counterpart?

Iran's delegation to Vienna

The talks in Vienna were resumed after a five-month delay to the presidential elections in Iran in June in which a new government came to power. Six rounds of talks were held until June 20.

Although, most countries have sent a handful of diplomats to the negotiations in Vienna, Iran has sent a 40-member strong team. In addition to diplomats, it included experts in law, banking, economy, trade, oil, economy, etc.

The spokesman for the delegation noted. "The composition of the delegation showed that the main purpose of the delegation was to ensure that the delegation would decide everything in Vienna without round trips to Tehran,"

During previous negotiations the total number of Iranian delegates were less than half a dozen. Such a large number of delegates is just a free overseas vacation for the government cronies. Would a country with such a miserable economy send to 40 people to an expensive tour of Europe? It was interesting to hear spokesman's report that "the other side did not expect the Iranian team to give them ready-made written texts". Which means everything were already prepared in Iran for these gentlemen to enjoy their taxpayer paid vacation.

Another characteristic of these clowns is the reports by Iranian news outlets outside of Iran that most of these delegates are not fluent in English and need interpreters.

Iranian Economy

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


I was born and raised in Tehran Iran .I came to the U.S in 1976 to study psychology. With time decided to hang my hat here and became a U.S. citizen.
My areas of interest in psychology were varied. However I mostly worked with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

Iran & Israel, The Case Against the war:

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

abbas sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
Author 3986
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 7 fans, 63 articles, 129 quicklinks, 537 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Iran's new foreign minister reminds of an embarrassing situation during Iranian revolution.

At that time there were rumors in Iran that the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini was able to speak seven languages, the ayatollah's schooling was all in Arabic. Also, he had lived in the city of Najaf in Iraq for fifteen years, where people speak Arabic.

The first foreign dignitary who visited Tehran during first months of revolution was Yasser Arafat, I was horrified when I noticed that the Ayatollah was using an interpreter to speak with Arafat in Arabic.

Iran's new foreign minister of Iran speaks English at a high school level and is acquainted with Middle Eastern terrorist groups. Beside close following of Ayatollah Khamenei and friendship of the trash of the Middle East does he have any other qualification?

Submitted on Friday, Dec 10, 2021 at 6:16:45 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 