 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/28/20

Iran accuses Israel, U.S. for killing of its nuclear scientist

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

Iran accused Israel and the U.S. of being behind the assassination of one of its top nuclear scientists on Friday and vowed revenge, sharply escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf in the final weeks of Donald Trump's presidency, Bloomberg reported.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed close to the Damavand campus of Islamic Azad University, about 60 kilometers east of central Tehran.

No one has claimed responsibility for the assassination. However, in a tweet, Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said "terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today," and accused Israel of playing some part in the killing.

Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardicewith serious indications of Israeli roleshows desperate warmongering of perpetrators Iran calls on int'l communityand especially EUto end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror. Javad Zarif.

Tellingly, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu had singled out Fakhrizadeh in an April 2018 presentation he gave on Iran's nuclear program, claiming that Fakhrizadeh was the director of a secret project to develop nuclear weapons.

Fakhrizadeh was also named in a March 2007 UN Security Council Resolution as having been involved in Iran's "nuclear or ballistic missile activities."

Iran's army said the U.S. also bore responsibility. The Minister of Defense, Amir Hatami, told state TV the killing was "clearly linked" to the U.S. assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by drone in January.

Hatami said Fakhrizadeh was involved in an air-defense project for detecting spy aircraft without using radar systems and that "Israel was well aware of his role in affairs that could confound" Israel.

Mossad steals Iranian documents

According to The Guardian, Israel has acknowledged pursuing covert operations against Iran's nuclear program to gather intelligence. In 2018, the prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said his government had acquired tens of thousands of documents from what he called Iran's "Atomic Archives".

In that presentation, Netanyahu referred to Fakhrizadeh multiple times as the director of Iran's nuclear weapons project. "Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh," he said.

The New York Times reported on April 30, 2018 that Mossad had broken into a warehouse in January and smuggled them to Israel the same night. The report did not say how such a large amount of documentation was transported in secret.

At least five Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed since 2007, mostly in dramatic fashion, with motorcycle-borne assailants and car-bombs, U.S. officials have previously told NBC News. Tehran has blamed the Israeli intelligence agency for the killings.

'Fakhrizadeh's killing could derail future US-Iran talks'

The assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist will make United States President-elect Joe Biden's ability to restart diplomacy between Washington and Tehran even more difficult, Al Jazeera quoted US-based analysts as saying.

Biden, who will take office on January 20, has said he wants to return to a 2015 international accord that curbed the Iranian nuclear program - a move that would signal a pullback from President Donald Trump's hardline "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 