

Ayatollah Khomeini

(Image by D-Stanley) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

There is the report on CNN that Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh has been assassinated by the Islamic Shi'a forces (i.e. Houthi rebels) loyal to Iran. Yemen's Houthi rebels say they have killed their former ally, the instigator of the civil war, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The former president was reportedly gunned down by Houthi attackers on Monday after his armored convoy fled the rebel-controlled capital Sanaa for Marib, the neighboring loyalist province. Fighting between the Houthis and forces loyal to Mr. Saleh broke out in Sanaa last week after months of rising tensions and allegations that Mr. Saleh was seeking to switch sides in the civil war. The Houthis and Mr. Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC) party were formerly allied against the exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a powerful Saudi and UAE-led coalition. The Iranian government is helping Islamic Shi'a forces (Houthi rebels) of Yemen against the exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a powerful Saudi and UAE-led coalition.

There are reports that Israel and Saudi Arabia have joint to attack Iran sooner rather than later, because Iranian allies are already in control of Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. According to German intelligence, as reported in the Jerusalem Post, Iran is continuing to develope technologies to make the atomic bomb, while they signed a treaty with the US and EU countries no to. Iran is developing missiles to carry atomic bombs and working on technologies to develop a system to use atomic bombs against Israel and Saudi Arabia first, before using such weapon against the US and EU countries.

Indeed, Israel and Saudi Arabia are under pressure to do something to stop Iran before it is too late. Ex-President Obama of the USA allowed Iran to have time with his treaty. And the US current President Donald Trump is talking much, without meaningful actions against Iranian forces in the Middle East.

- Advertisement -

Islamic Shi'a forces loyal to Iran are the kind of forces who believe Islamic Shi'ism teaching. They are Islamic fanatic forces of Islamic Shi'ism religion, which is similar to the ISIS Islamic Sunni terrorist forces. The Islamic fanatic Shi'a forces loyal to Iran are in control of Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

If and when they develop the atomic, they can take over the entire Middle East and parts of Asia too. Russia, the EU countries and the US will then pay for their negligence to stop Iran. Islamic fanatic forces (Sunni or Shi'a Islam) will be a threat to the West, as well as India and China too.