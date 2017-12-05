Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Iran Winning the War in Yemen

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/5/17

Author 43208
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From flickr.com: Ayatollah Khomeini {MID-204697}
Ayatollah Khomeini
(Image by D-Stanley)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There is the report on CNN that Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh has been assassinated by the Islamic Shi'a forces (i.e. Houthi rebels) loyal to Iran. Yemen's Houthi rebels say they have killed their former ally, the instigator of the civil war, Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The former president was reportedly gunned down by Houthi attackers on Monday after his armored convoy fled the rebel-controlled capital Sanaa for Marib, the neighboring loyalist province. Fighting between the Houthis and forces loyal to Mr. Saleh broke out in Sanaa last week after months of rising tensions and allegations that Mr. Saleh was seeking to switch sides in the civil war. The Houthis and Mr. Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC) party were formerly allied against the exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a powerful Saudi and UAE-led coalition. The Iranian government is helping Islamic Shi'a forces (Houthi rebels) of Yemen against the exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who is backed by a powerful Saudi and UAE-led coalition.

There are reports that Israel and Saudi Arabia have joint to attack Iran sooner rather than later, because Iranian allies are already in control of Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. According to German intelligence, as reported in the Jerusalem Post, Iran is continuing to develope technologies to make the atomic bomb, while they signed a treaty with the US and EU countries no to. Iran is developing missiles to carry atomic bombs and working on technologies to develop a system to use atomic bombs against Israel and Saudi Arabia first, before using such weapon against the US and EU countries.

Indeed, Israel and Saudi Arabia are under pressure to do something to stop Iran before it is too late. Ex-President Obama of the USA allowed Iran to have time with his treaty. And the US current President Donald Trump is talking much, without meaningful actions against Iranian forces in the Middle East.

- Advertisement -

Islamic Shi'a forces loyal to Iran are the kind of forces who believe Islamic Shi'ism teaching. They are Islamic fanatic forces of Islamic Shi'ism religion, which is similar to the ISIS Islamic Sunni terrorist forces. The Islamic fanatic Shi'a forces loyal to Iran are in control of Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

If and when they develop the atomic, they can take over the entire Middle East and parts of Asia too. Russia, the EU countries and the US will then pay for their negligence to stop Iran. Islamic fanatic forces (Sunni or Shi'a Islam) will be a threat to the West, as well as India and China too.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Hamma Mirwaisi was exposed to the oppression of Kurds while still a youth, as his education was frequently interrupted by Iraqi government harassment. Forbidden from entering university in 1968, he had little choice but to join the peshmerga (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

President Trump is facing A second front which will be known as the Russian alliance with Turkey and Iran!

Why Turkish MIT Failed to Kidnap Cemil Bayak the Second in Command of PKK

From Darius the Great to Amir Ahmadi -- Kurds and Lurs between the Devil and Prophecy Fulfilled

Is Mullah Mustafa Barzani a liar? Or did he misjudge his own sons.

Is Barzani Responsible for Mass Murder and Rape of Yazidi Kurdish?

Did Mullah Mustafa Barzani Betray both his Family and his People?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 