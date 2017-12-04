Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Iran Playing Major Role in Defeating Terrorism

From flickr.com: ISIL Flag {MID-204192}
ISIL Flag
(Image by theglobalpanorama)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Interview of Mark Taliano by Tasnim News Agency:

[ Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields.]

Tasnim: A senior author and political commentator from Canada, Mark Taliano, praised Iran's campaign against terrorism in the Middle East and said the Islamic Republic has been fighting the phenomenon while the West's support for terror groups in the region is well documented.

Taliano: Iran has played a very important role in defeating terrorism in the Middle East; it has acted in accordance with international law, and it is to be commended for its efforts.

The US Empire projects its own criminality on 'prey' nations, and Iran is in the crosshairs, but Iran has been fighting and destroying terrorism, whereas the West has been supporting and growing terrorism.

Tasnim: As you know, the resistance forces and the armies in Syria and Iraq have recently liberated last strongholds of the Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group in the Arab countries. What do you think about the recent military achievements? Do you have a positive perspective on the security situation?

Taliano: The Axis of Resistance is defeating all of the terrorist groups, all in accordance with international law, and with a view to bringing peace and stability to the Middle East and beyond. I have a very positive view on the security situation. New alliances and trade partnerships are being formed to strengthen the resistance against the criminal, terrorist-supporting regimes that oppose trajectories of peace and stability. US-led NATO and its allies, including Israel and the Persian Gulf monarchies, need to be held to account for their high crimes against sovereign states such as Syria, Iraq, and beyond.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

