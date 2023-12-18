 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Life Arts   

Investment Advice for 2024

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

Investments
Investments
(Image by Hilltop Finance)   Details   DMCA

Talking to a guy who loves to talk money,
And has no care from what hive comes his honey,
I got his advice on what to watch, where to spend,
For the upcoming year will prices up-send:
"Here's the skinny, Phil, on where your hard-earned to place,
And like me get ahead in this human race.
.
"First up, into residentials put your dough,
But not in Miami or old Barcelo':
Try Cairo and Amman and midtown Beirut,
As word from Jerus' is demand's gonna shoot,
Since a whole nation will soon house-hunting go,
And the low-rent market is looking to blow.
.
"Then add to your list household-stuff makers,
Like plates, cups, spoons, forks, and salt-and-pep' shakers,
Cupboards, chairs and tables will be in demand,
Mattresses, light bulbs, paint, concrete and sand.
Last, farmers and bakers will capital need:
NGOs can only so many mouths feed.
.
"Moving on, head for Wall Street to sell real short
Stocks of arms firms that do the Uke war support,
'Cause that's a done deal, i.e., done to a crisp,
For the conflict itself was but will-o'the-wisp,
Though you should watch out if the Yanks intervene:
Joe's polls are tanking and he might make a scene.
.
"Lastly give time to some good ol' oil futures,
'Cause COP '24 struck me as just moochers.
If nothing's getting done till 2050,
Oil's got legs, gas is looking damn nifty.
Houthis bomb ships, Iran could close Hormuz,
So scarce oil and gas are def' worth the schmooze.
.
"Where there's a war there a way, my motto is,
Of making fast cash like a financial whiz,
And since meanies abound and love to throw rocks,
You gotta jump fast when op'tunity knocks,
The worst being Israelis and Wash-town's Dark State:
May as well cash in on humanity's fate."

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"A Legacy of Chains and Other Stories" is Philip Kraske's lastest book. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is America Planning a First Strike Against Russia?

9-11 was a national job

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend