Investigative Journalist Greg Palast confronts Georgia operative throwing legal voters off rolls



(Image by Egberto Willies) Details DMCA



In what should be an explosive video, Greg Palast exposes a GOP operative intent on removing voters from the Georgia rolls.

See full episodes here.

Greg Palast went to Georgia for some real investigative reporting. And he caught a big fish doing what so many have been saying would happen with the attacks on our Democracy. He pointer out in a recent article at his site the following.

Pamela Reardon wants to stop Tamara Horne from voting. Reardon of Marietta, Georgia who is running for Vice-Chair of the state Republican Party, has filed a legal challenge to Horne's vote one of 32,379 voters in Cobb County Reardon has challenged under a little-noticed provision of Georgia's new voting restriction law, SB202. Reardon, who admits she never met, called nor contacted Horne, accused the African-American of the felony crime of voting illegally because, Reardon says Horne, like the thousands of others Reardon has challenged, does not live in Cobb County. Our investigations team reached Horne at her home in Cobb County and confirmed she is a legal voter. Nevertheless, Reardon is challenging her vote. Altogether, Reardon and 87 other operatives have filed challenges under the new law to block a breathtaking 364,000 voters from having their ballots counted. A review of the list indicates most challenged are voters of color. In an on-camera interview with this reporter, Reardon stated that she and her fellow challengers, including the Chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party, were given the unverified hit list by True the Vote, a right-wing group out of Houston, Texas. Reardon admitted, "I did not speak to the 32,000 people." In fact, she did not speak to a single one. Reardon and other True the Vote front-men had originally challenged the counting of these voters' ballots in December, just three weeks before the Georgia Senate run-off race. Many of these voters had already mailed in their ballots and were unaware of the attempt to prevent them from being counting. Had the challenges succeeded, it is unlikely that the Democratic candidates would have won their US Senate seats and the US Senate would have remained in Republican control. GregPalast.com

It is imperative that everyone engages. Our Democracy depends on it.

My Books, "NEW! How to make America Utopia: Take away the economy from those who rigged it," "It's Worth It: How to Talk To Your Right-Wing Relatives, Friends, and Neighbors" & "As I See It: Class Warfare: The Only Resort To Right Wing Doom" support (1) communication techniques & (2) our Progressive message delivery.

Please join our YouTube channel to get the numbers up to open up some more features and reach more folks. Gracias!