Interview with MARIA ZAKHAROVA, Coming Soon

Republished from In Gaza

I am very pleased that my interview & conversation with Maria Zakharova will be published soon on MintPress News. Mint has tweeted a short trailer.

Maria's words are powerful, she is a sage voice in the face of endless Western media and politicians' lies and, frankly, fake news. I thank her for the generous amount of time she gave me, and for her integrity.

*I've been working very hard on this. It would have been out a week or more ago, but I did have a technical problem: the video editing file and the backup file which I had almost completed work on suddenly failed and would not open. I had to start over from the beginning, while travelling & doing some interviews in Crimea.

In spite of tech issues, I finally finished the last bit yesterday. I'm grateful to Mint for adding very nice finishing and professional touches, and for publishing the interview!