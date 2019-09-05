 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/5/19

Interview with MARIA ZAKHAROVA, Coming Soon

By     (# of views)   No comments
Author 513720
Message Eva Bartlett
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

Republished from In Gaza

Eva Bartlett
Eva Bartlett
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

I am very pleased that my interview & conversation with Maria Zakharova will be published soon on MintPress News. Mint has tweeted a short trailer.


(Image by Eva Bartlett)   Details   DMCA

[See Video]

Maria's words are powerful, she is a sage voice in the face of endless Western media and politicians' lies and, frankly, fake news. I thank her for the generous amount of time she gave me, and for her integrity.
*I've been working very hard on this. It would have been out a week or more ago, but I did have a technical problem: the video editing file and the backup file which I had almost completed work on suddenly failed and would not open. I had to start over from the beginning, while travelling & doing some interviews in Crimea.


(Image by Eva Bartlett)   Details   DMCA

[See Video]

In spite of tech issues, I finally finished the last bit yesterday. I'm grateful to Mint for adding very nice finishing and professional touches, and for publishing the interview!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Eva Bartlett Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine. She is a recipient of the International Journalism Award for International Reporting. Visit her personal blog,  (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Lovely Encounters in Sevastopol, Crimea

From Moscow to Donbass

London "Media Freedom" Conference Smacks of Irony: Critics Barred, No Mention of Jailed Assange

Eva Bartlett Attacked in Moscow by Man Screaming Anti-Russian Slogans

Syria's Rukban Refugee Camp Belie Corporate Media Reporting

A Syrian Leader Tells His Country's Story: An Interview with General Hassan Hassan

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 