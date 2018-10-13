 
 
They're gradually Closing the Net

By Caitlin Johnstone

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license.

While most indie media was focused on debating the way people talk about Kanye West and the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an unprecedented escalation in internet censorship took place which threatens everything we all care about. It received frighteningly little attention.

After a massive purge of hundreds of politically oriented pages and personal accounts for "inauthentic behavior", Facebook rightly received a fair amount of criticism for the nebulous and hotly disputed basis for that action. What received relatively little attention was the far more ominous step which was taken next: within hours of being purged from Facebook, multiple anti-establishment alternative media sites had their accounts completely removed from Twitter as well.

As of this writing I am aware of three large alternative media outlets which were expelled from both platforms at almost the same time: Anti-Media, the Free Thought Project, and Police the Police, all of whom had millions of followers on Facebook. Both the Editor-in-Chief of Anti-Media and its Chief Creative Officer were also banned by Twitter, and are being kept from having any new accounts on that site as well.


Image created from image crediting
(Image by Caitlin Johnstone)   Details   DMCA
"I unfortunately always felt the day would come when alternative media would be scrubbed from major social media sites," Anti-Media's Chief Creative Officer S.M. Gibson said in a statement to me. "Because of that I prepared by having backup accounts years ago. The fact that those accounts, as well as 3 accounts from individuals associated with Anti-Media were banned without warning and without any reason offered by either platform makes me believe this purge was certainly orchestrated by someone. Who that is I have no idea, but this attack on information was much more concise and methodical in silencing truth than most realize or is being reported."

UPDATE on the massive Purge of 800 dissident voices happening in the U.S.

Banned from Facebook yesterday:
-Antimedia
-FreeThoughtProject
-PoliceThePolice
-Minds social media

Suspended from Twitter:
-Antimedia + editors
-FreeThoughtProject + editors
-PoliceThePolice + editors

-- Lee Camp [Redacted] (@LeeCamp) October 12, 2018

It is now clear that there is either (A) some degree of communication/coordination between Twitter and Facebook about their respective censorship practices, or (B) information being given to both Twitter and Facebook by another party regarding targets for censorship. Either way, it means that there is now some some mechanism in place linking the censorship of dissident voices across multiple platforms. We are beginning to see smaller anti-establishment alternative media outlets cut off from their audiences by the same sort of coordinated cross-platform silencing we first witnessed with Alex Jones in August.

This is about as acute a threat to our ability to network and share information with each other as anything you could possibly imagine. If new media outlets are beginning to silence dissident voices together in unison, that means we can see entire alternative media outlets not just partially silenced but thoroughly silenced, their ability to grow their audiences and get information out to heavily populated parts of the internet completely crippled.

This is huge, this is dangerous, and this is being under-reported. When I was removed from Twitter in August for "abusing" John McCain, there was a large and outraged uproar on Twitter, and my account was quickly restored with an apology. The phenomenon of multiple high-profile alternative media outlets suddenly being silenced in unison by the two biggest social media platforms should be generating more outrage than some ornery Australian blogger losing her Twitter account, not less. People should be legitimately freaked out by this, because it affects us all.

Is this a private entity? pic.twitter.com/5oGABYjMqz

-- Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) October 12, 2018

Any time you try to talk about how internet censorship threatens our ability to get the jackboot of oligarchy off our necks you'll always get some guy in your face who's read one Ayn Rand book and thinks he knows everything, saying things like "Facebook is a private company! It can do whatever it wants!" Is it now? Has not Facebook been inviting US government-funded groups to help regulate its operations, vowing on the Senate floor to do more to facilitate the interests of the US government, deleting accounts at the direction of the US and Israeli governments, and handing the guidance of its censorship behavior over to the Atlantic Council, which receives funding from the US government, the EU, NATO and Gulf states? How "private" is that? Facebook is a deeply government-entrenched corporation, and Facebook censorship is just what government censorship looks like in a corporatist system of government.

Speaking of the Atlantic Council, it recently published a very interesting 21-page document about a US military conference detailing, in present tense, how Silicon Valley tech giants are being used to nullify the threat that the new media landscape poses to the US power establishment.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Caitlin Johnstone is a brave journalist, political junkie, relentless feminist, champion of the 99 percent. And a powerful counter-propaganda tactician.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


  New Content

I don't think it's possible to overstate the dark implications of this. I certainly agree with and advocate Caitlin's suggestions.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 6:17:59 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Senior Editor
(Member since Sep 14, 2006)


The 2018 Edelman Trust Barometer has tracked this erosion, showing a 30 percent drop in trust in government over the last year in the United States. The Trust Index shows that average trust in institutions (including government, media, nongovernmental organizations, and business) among the general population dropped from 52 percent in 2017 to 43 percent in 2018--the steepest decline they have measured in a country. Among the "Informed Public," that same trust plummeted from 68 percent to 45 percent over the same period.
- report by the Atlantic Council
Our electoral system has been taken from us. The last remaining bastion of democracy is the Free Press, and all independent reporting has now migrated from the mainstream to the internet. Hence it's crucially important that they establish a monopoly on information, to hide what they are doing. The last year has seen remarkably rapid movement toward internet censorship.

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 8:40:59 PM

Peter Duveen

(Member since Aug 30, 2008)


  New Content

I like the solution that Caitlin Johnson poses, which is to cry out loud every time censorship is implemented using these new paradigms such as "attacking our democracy and institutions" and using them as an excuse to shut down voices. But do we lack the ability to act in concert to stop this? Surely our websites and Facebook pages demonstrate the following in numbers needed to have an impact. How is it that these narratives have the power to make us feel disarmed? Why don't these censored websites, including OEN, work together to counter what is happening in a powerful and decisive way?

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 10:06:11 PM

Lois Gagnon

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Reply to Peter Duveen: New Content

That's a very good question.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 2:36:38 AM

Devil's Advocate

(Member since Nov 9, 2014)


  New Content

Caitlin is right, of course. I've been belly-aching about all this stuff for quite some time now, as most of you know.

However, Caitlin and many others, who talk about the Google/Facebook censorship and surveillance issue, seem to be still clinging to the idea that we can somehow "reclaim" the integrity of these sites through rebellion. This is simply not realistic.

It's time for people to admit to themselves that there is only one way to fix the problem... STOP USING THESE SITES AND THEIR SERVICES!

These sites need to be abandoned and their trackers need to be denied access to your computers. If enough people do it, that will deny them the revenue to continue, and stop the mining of any more of your data.

Start looking into the newer forms of encrypted communication, file sharing, and social media built on platforms that cannot sell you out, even if they wanted to.

Sites that built their empires on your info and your trust, should be remaining loyal to YOU. If they want to act as another arm of the State, they should be abandoned and left to die.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 6:50:57 PM

