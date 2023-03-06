International Women's Day Poem 2023

Put me in the parade of feminists
who march in bold display
of their values, of their freedom
to resist those who would resist their freedom,
such as Cadbury's and FTD,
women who could not be bought,
as Dylan sings in my favorite song,
"Love Minus Zero."
.
And in that parade,
if I follow too close
behind Emma Goldman,
my gaze falling too far south
mesmerized by the sway of her sweet petooty --
really, when you think about it, basically a poop chute --
