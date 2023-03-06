International Women's Day Poem 2023

Life Arts 3/6/2023 at 10:40 AM EST H3'ed 3/6/23



Le sovversive non votano - Emma Goldman

(Image by Revolweb) Details DMCA



Put me in the parade of feminists

who march in bold display

of their values, of their freedom

to resist those who would resist their freedom,

such as Cadbury's and FTD,

women who could not be bought,

as Dylan sings in my favorite song,

"Love Minus Zero."

.



And in that parade,

if I follow too close

behind Emma Goldman,

my gaze falling too far south

mesmerized by the sway of her sweet petooty --

really, when you think about it, basically a poop chute --

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).