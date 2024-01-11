 
 
General News   

International Responses to Ideas from United Nations Santa Fe about Hague Justice for "Vaccine pLandemic Victims"

Francis Boyle discusses South Africa's genocide case against Israel Human rights lawyer and international law expert Francis Boyle, renowned for his successful arguments at the International Court ...
I am glad to note that even when we went out on a limb of the vast Tree of International Law, Humanitarian Concerns, and the root causes of stopping abuse of hundreds of millions of humans who desperately need a new United Nations Undersecretary General for Nutrition, Consumer Protection, and Longevity, that a great many nations have not only read this proposal, which to date, has been criticized and blocked by the USA, and those nations from just today include those acknowledging receipt, a small fraction of those who actually read the communique from this morning concerning the publishing of my article yesterday, and these Nations are:

ROMANIA

CANADA

AUSTRIA

POLAND (SENT TO HEALTH MINISTERS AND SECRETARIES OF HEALTH)

Reading my articles about why the United Nations needs an Islamic Woman to be UN Secretary General with her insurgency candidacy, Lana Nusseibeh, as well as articles by me and others on the progress at the International Court of Justice, which will hear first prosecutorial arguments tomorrow and the day after from South Africa versus Israel in its destruction of Gaza and Palestine, list going back over past 30 days!

South Africa Vice President

The Queen of Jordan, author of Washington Post editorial page: "Christmas is canceled in the land of Jesus' birth"

[In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Queen Rania highlighted that for Palestinian Christians, the continued destruction of Gaza and other Israeli-occupied territories has marred one of their holiest celebrations. The queen described a Bethlehem church in occupied West Bank playing out a nativity scene, that instead "places the infant Jesus among the rubble of a bombed-out building". Queen Rania also decried the war's effect on Palestinian children - at least 8,000 of whom have been killed since October 7 - as well as the broader issues within the conflict, from the bombing of religious sites to the huge death toll.]

Peru

Switzerland

Zambia

Denmark

United Arab Emirates

43 years in the Native American and Japanese woodblock print business in Santa Fe, recently semiretired to devote all of my time as United Nations Futurist Theoretician to developing the procedural and structure reforms necessary at the UN, not (more...)
 

United Nations Santa Fe Updates on Hague International Courts Case versus Israeli Genocide; New Secretary General Plan

Stephen Fox

If you are "too busy" or too apathetic or too hateful, cynical, self serving, of the vast realm of international pacifistic politics, and contemptuous of subjects and questions like what would Gandhi, Einstein, Buddha, Zoroaster, Trygve Lie, Dag Hammarskjold, U Thant, Kurt Waldheim, Javier Perez de Cuellar, Boutros Boutros Ghali, Kofi Annan, and Ban Ki Moon all have to say about the world in 2024, how about we go back a few thousand years to the teaching of the Prophet Isaiah in Isaiah 2:4~~~~~ (as you consider what it would be like for an Islamic Woman, Lana Nusseibeh, UN Ambassador from United Arab Emirates, to be the next sooner-rather-than-later insurgent candidate for replacing the present UN Secretary General, the former Prime Minister of Portugal, who made a catastrophic error in accepting the $200 million offered by William Henry Gates III and Melinda French Gates, to buy the former "World Health Organization" as a cover for more vaccine genocides in primarily African Nations, a plan that I, as Founder of United Nations Santa Fe, foiled and blocked, and all that to complete was merely sending the first two pages of the searing 46 page indictment of 16 pharmaceutical genocidists in the Hague's newer court, to the 80 UN Ambassadors of the "poorest" nations on Earth!

He shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 11, 2024 at 7:43:42 PM

