Intergenerational model gives hope even during pandemics



Chu Viet Nga of HelpAge International shares her work on intergenerational model to help care for the older people

(Image by CNS (Citizen News Service citizen-news.org)) Details DMCA



"The COVID-19 pandemic is causing untold fear and suffering for older people across the world", said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres last week on the launch of the policy brief on older persons and coronavirus disease (COVID-19). "The fatality rate for older people is higher overall, and for those over 80, it is five times the global average." Beyond its immediate health impact, the pandemic is putting older people at higher risk of poverty, discrimination and isolation. It is likely to have a particularly devastating effect on older people in developing countries, added Guterres.



The World Health Organization (WHO) also declared, "older people are at highest risk from COVID-19, but all must act to prevent community spread." In India, government data shows that although only 19% of confirmed COVID-19 cases were among the elderly, 63% of deaths happened among them.



According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), population ageing has reached a level where it is having a significant impact on all sectors of the economy. To deliver the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), governments need to ensure that people of all age groups can live healthy, active and fulfilling lives. We cannot leave the older people behind! The UNFPA adds: "In order to cope with the ageing of the population, it is therefore no longer sufficient to meet the expectations and needs of the older population only, but it requires a more comprehensive approach to address its effects on all population groups." It recommends taking a life cycle approach. Preparing for old age from youth time will be very useful for a better life in old age and reduce the health burdens that may occur if unprepared otherwise. One generation can learn from one another, and aid each other to build stable, healthy and wholesome communities.

Intergenerational approach

In the ongoing Sustainable Development e-Talks (#SDGtalks) series, co-hosted by Indian Institute of Management Indore and CNS, Chu Viet Nga from HelpAge International in Vietnam, shared that any programme aimed at helping the elderly should not merely focus on food and medication. It should be fulfilling in a multitude of ways. One of the critical ways they try to achieve this is through an intergenerational approach, where the focus is on building interaction between different generations, such as children and the elderly. The children train and spend time with the elderly and they, in turn, teach the children traditional arts and skills.



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had also underlined this aspect and said: "While physical distancing is crucial, let us not forget we are one community and we all belong to each other. We need improved social support and smarter efforts to reach older people"". He added, "that is vital to older people who may face great suffering and isolation under lockdowns and other restrictions."





No person, young or old, is expendable

This is a pandemic, that needs not only individual awareness but also a collective awareness and action, and thus there is a lot to learn from this model adopted by HelpAge International. There are particular challenges we, Indians, face as a country. Though we are the second-most populous country in the world, we do not have secure enough public health systems and social security, and this has given us serious setbacks. António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, pointed out last week that "No person, young or old, is expendable and that older people have the same rights to life and health as everyone else." He also added that, "Difficult decisions around life-saving medical care must respect the human rights and dignity of all." Social isolation, self-quarantine and the fundamental concern for the well-being of others can take us all ahead by significant leaps and bounds. This pandemic serves as a grim reminder that if even a single person amongst us gets struck with the virus, we all are in danger. While we can go ahead and contribute our money for the cause in various relief funds set up all over the country in this time of dire need, we can also do more by taking up the psychological and social approach on a personal level.



As countries move into lockdowns, it not only affects the economy of the country but can also affect the people in the country emotionally and mentally. Especially in increasing feelings such as, a sense of doom, depression, anxiety and loneliness. This is especially prevalent in people living alone. Being in touch with others despite distances is not difficult these days. A simple message, a timely phone call to your grandparents, and sharing a meme on Instagram can go a long way to help people those who have access to these methods for a virtual connection. The lonely student in your class? Your maternal grandmother you have not spoken to in the last few months? Your mom living in a different city alone? They are just a text message away. These small activities not only promote emotional support, but they also play a role in strengthening our bonds, because whether we like it or not, the pandemic is going to change us and our future significantly.

Next Page 1 | 2