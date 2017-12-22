Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Intel Vets Tell Trump Iran Is Not Top Terror Sponsor

Message Ray McGovern

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News


President Donald Trump addresses the nation about his Iran policy on Oct. 13, 2017.
(Image by (Screenshot from Whitehouse.gov))   Permission   Details   DMCA
MEMORANDUM FOR: The President

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

SUBJECT: Is Iran the "World's Leading Sponsor of Terrorism?"

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY/BACKGROUND

We are concerned by recent strident and stark public statements from key members of your Administration that paint Iran in very alarmist terms. The average American, without the benefit of history, could easily be persuaded that Iran poses an imminent threat and that there is no alternative for us but military conflict.

We find this uncomfortably familiar territory. Ten years ago former President George W. Bush was contemplating a war with Iran when, in November of 2007, intelligence analysts issued a formal National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) debunking the prevailing conventional wisdom; namely, that Iran was on the verge of getting a nuclear weapon. The NIE concluded that Iran had stopped working on a nuclear weapon in 2003.

Recalling this moment in his memoir, Decision Points, President Bush noted that the NIE's "eye-popping" intelligence findings stayed his hand. He added this rhetorical question: "How could I possibly explain using the military to destroy the nuclear facilities of a country the intelligence community said had no active nuclear weapons program?"

We believe that you are facing a similar situation today. But instead of an inaccurate claim that Iran has nuclear weapons, the new canard to justify war with Iran is the claim that Iran remains the "world's leading state sponsor of terrorism." This is incorrect, as we explain below.

* * *

One of the recurring big bipartisan lies being pushed on the public with the enthusiastic help of a largely pliant media is that Iran is the prime sponsor of terrorism in the world today.

In the recent presentation of your administration's National Security Strategy for 2018, the point is made that:

"Iran, the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, has taken advantage of instability to expand its influence through partners and proxies, weapon proliferation, and funding. ... Iran continues to perpetuate the cycle of violence in the region, causing grievous harm to civilian populations."

Those sentiments are echoed by several other countries of the Middle East. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Adel al-Jubeir, for example, declared in October 2015 that: Iran "is the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world, and it is working on destabilizing the region."

The Saudi foreign minister conveniently declined to mention that 15 of the 19 terrorists who hijacked planes and attacked America on 11 September 2001 were Saudis, not Iranians. And, while Iran was an active promoter of terrorism two decades ago, it is no longer in the forefront of global terrorism. Ironically, that dubious distinction now goes to Iran's accusers -- first and foremost, Saudi Arabia.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

opednews.com

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

What's Hayden Hidin'?

Asylum for Julian Assange -- Former Awardee for Integrity

Petraeus Cons Obama on Afghan War

Obama Stands Up to Israel, Tamps Down Iran War Threats

Mullen Wary of Israeli Attack on Iran

Note to Nancy Pelosi: Colin Powell Got Snookered at CIA, too

Peter Duveen

The US government should engage Iran and have a productive relationship with that country. Americans have much to gain from their beautiful culture. As Trump so often emphasized in his presidential campaign, it is better to do business with countries than to engage in needless pissing matches with them that can easily go awry, with horrible and costly consequences. Let's hope that Trump listens to the long list of former intelligence specialists that signed onto this important communication.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 11:23:11 AM

Susan Lee Schwartz

This is the scariest piece.

That psychotic ignoramus is going to decide our fate.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 22, 2017 at 5:33:21 PM

Daniel Vasey

Excellent and informative piece.

What are the motivations of the Iran alarmists? Is it dated information, demagogic posturing, or what?

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 1:26:12 AM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Reply to Daniel Vasey:
The Cabal that runs things wants a war. They are preparing people for it. Do you not remember the alarms about the WMD that Hussein had, so that Bush could invade?

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 3:39:32 AM

Anton Grambihler

It seems to me that they should have started with the 1953 CIA coup against the democratically elected government of Iran.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 23, 2017 at 2:45:04 AM

