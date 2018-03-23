

Peace Grunge Sign - Sepia

(Image by Free Grunge Textures - freestock.ca) Permission Details DMCA





Integrating the Perennial Philosophy with the Greens' Ten Key Values

It was the original national Green organization, the Greens/Green Party USA (G/GPUSA), which is considered the oldest, continuously active Green organization that actually created the Ten Key Values, not the currently more popular Green Party of the United States (GPUS). The Ten Key Values adopted by the GPUS have been slightly modified from the original wording as follows: Here is the link to GPUS website: http://www.gp.org/ten_key_values_2016

- Advertisement -

1.Grassroots Democracy 2.Social Justice and Equal Opportunity 3.Ecological Wisdom 4.Non-Violence 5.Decentralization 6.Community-Based Economics and Economic Justice 7.Feminism and Gender Equity 8.Respect for Diversity 9.Personal-Global Responsibility 10.Future Focus and Sustainability

Many in the original organization, first organized as the Green Committee of Correspondence in 1984, wanted the Greens to remain a movement and not a political party, so that the cherished values would not get corrupted and compromised in today's two-party system.

At the first National Green Gathering held at Amherst, Massachusetts in the summer of 1987, there seemed to be a philosophical split between the New Age Spiritual Greens (led by Charlene Spretnak, author of Spiritual Politics) and the other camp, the Left Greens (led by Murray Bookchin, who started the Institute for Social Ecology). Many of us who attended that conference thought we were making history. I was one of 5 or 6 people who attended the conference from Indiana.

- Advertisement -

The Green Party needs to integrate the Perennial Philosophy with the ideal form of democratic communism. It needs to harmonize the yin and yang, so to speak, by integrating the two conflicting elements that were expressed at the 1987 first national gathering.

The Perennial Philosophy is a term that is sometimes called Ageless Wisdom. Yoga philosophy, mindfulness meditation, transpersonal psychology, Buddhism, Hinduism, and the recently emerging Progressive Christianity--all could be expressions of the Perennial Philosophy. Yoga philosophy is not a religion. It is a spiritual discipline to unify the mind, body, and spirit. It is the yoke or union of the individual spirit with the universal divine source. Buddhists, who don't believe in an eternal Self as the Hindus and Yogis do, still embody this perennial philosophy because the mystical state of oneness or nonduality that can be experienced in Buddhism likewise defies anything that words can describe. The Greens need to accept the Perennial Philosophy as a lifestyle.

In spite of all the bad things going on in the world, we have reason to have great hope. Within Christianity and other monotheistic world religions, there is now a growing interest in this concept of nonduality as expressed in the perennial philosophy. But it is far more than just a concept. It is at the core of our being, ever present and latent within us, a fountain of joy and bliss that we can tap into, whether we are religious or just spiritual.

Today we have only a semblance of democratic decision-making under our current government. If there is production for private profit, eventually those who gain the greatest profit and wealth start getting too much power and control. It is inevitable because that is the way the system of capitalism works: You have to be successful by putting your competitors out of business, and doing whatever it takes to accomplish that. Once you accomplish that, then you have captured the market, and you can now raise prices to gain maximum private profit all for yourself. It sounds awful.

The type of democratic socialism, and ultimately communism, envisioned here, as the ideal Green Party, has not yet been achieved. It has never been achieved in Russia or China, Cuba, North Korea, Vietnam, or anywhere else. But it is certainly possible. Part of the reason it has not been achieved is that powerful capitalists, feeling threatened by socialism's potential success, have historically put all of their enormous financial and military resources into sabotaging any form of socialism whenever it erupts. Many people don't realize the full extent of this. How could they? They are busy just trying to survive in their private lives.

The U.S. government has intervened frequently in the affairs of other sovereign countries to further its own empowerment and business model. Much of this sabotage of other governments throughout the world has been done covertly by the CIA and the military, and the average person, watching the mainstream news, does not even have a clue how corrupt the Shadow Government and the Deep State really are. Examine the videos and articles by Michael Parenti, William Blum, and Noam Chomsky to get a better grasp on U.S. foreign policy.

- Advertisement -

Why is it possible to keep making unprecedented technological progress, but as a human race we have not created Peace on Earth yet? Why have we not made moral and spiritual progress as a society, or as a world, for the last 2,018 years? Is it because of an entrenched unchangeable evil human nature, or is it because for the last 5,000 years or more, we have taken a wrong turn when entrenched hierarchies developed with the rise of civilizations? Is it because of personal greed and fear?

Is it because we lost, or never fully discovered, our connection to God or the divine source within us? Did we lose, or never fully discover, our connection with the earth, Mother Nature, and the feminine aspects of our own natures? It is both: We have lost our communion with God, the divine source within us, and we have lost our connection with nature. Some people don't believe in "God," and they don't like the word "divine," but that is no problem: they can still make the connection to the Source within.

Do you think we live in a democracy because we have the freedom to vote Republican or Democratic? Our government only allows two parties, or it essentially makes it very difficult for a third political party to exist or thrive. Republicans and Democrats know they have a lot in common in comparison to Democratic Socialists, for example. They do not encourage third parties; they both oppose empowering third parties. But isn't broadening the political spectrum the ethical thing to do?

In the steps toward an ideal government, couldn't we all agree to equally empower the 7 largest national political parties, in the hopes that people will choose wisely when given viewpoints from the full political spectrum? Not only that but we should give a public voice to any national political party that captures one percent of the vote. In the last three months before an election, the number of parties to choose from could be limited to the 7 largest national political parties. We have to agree to be fair. The national legislature could become unicameral and ultimately based on proportional representation, but that would take a new constitutional convention based on representation from the largest 7 national political parties to create a new national constitution. But these decisions can be decided much later. We would also have to rewrite Article V and get it approved through the passage of a new Twenty-Eighth Amendment that makes it easier to pass future amendments, and easier to have a very fair, democratic, and safe Constitutional Convention. But that too can be considered much later.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3