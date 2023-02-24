 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 2/24/23

Instead of Stuck in Court or on Some Future Ballot, Legal Marijuana Should Be On DeSantis's Desk ASAP

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Hampa Cannabis sativa L. %28n%C3%A4rbild%29.
Hampa Cannabis sativa L. %28n%C3%A4rbild%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Skalle-Per Hedenhös)   Details   Source   DMCA

For the "privilege" of using medical marijuana without being arrested, about one of every 25 Floridians pays the state government $75 per year for a special identification card, and up to another $200 for periodic visits to a small sub-set of authorized doctors who can prescribe the common plant for a limited number of ailments.

Put a different way, just getting permission to use a common plant for medical purposes is a quarter-billion-dollar per year industry in the Sunshine State.

That's before a single patient buys so much as a gram of legal cannabis. The legal sale of the actual stuff, of course, is also a growth industry (pun intended) -- especially for the state government, which knocks down another $125 million or so in sales taxes and dispensary licensing fees.

Why are Floridians spending so much money begging for permission to use a ubiquitous plant that's been medicine for millennia, has well-established medical uses, and is apparently just plain fun for some?

Because every time we try to put full legalization on the ballot so we can be as free 20 other states, the District of Columbia, and Guam, the measures get jammed up in court and Floridians are denied the right to vote on them.

The latest such measure is in court right now. If our judicial masters deign to allow it on the ballot, we'll get to pass it in 2024.

We shouldn't have to wait that long.

We shouldn't have had to wait at all.

Criminalization of marijuana has always been a scam.

It started as a way of keeping federal agents employed after alcohol prohibition ended, and as a way of thwarting industrial hemp's competition with wood-pulp paper and various textiles. And as it finishes, all we really ever got out of it were millions of arrests, lives and careers ruined, and corrupted law enforcement.

It was never a good idea, and a poll by the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab says 75% of Floridians want it to end.

Not two years from now, maybe. Now.

And really, there's no need to wait.

The state's next legislative session kicks off on March 7.

There's no reason -- at least no GOOD reason -- why a majority of state representatives and state senators couldn't put a bill fully legalizing marijuana and doing away with "permit" schemes on governor Ron DeSantis's desk for signature by the end of March.

Make it happen, Tallahassee.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend