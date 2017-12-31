- Advertisement -

Jill Stein is interviewed by Jimmy Dore in this inspiring video. They discuss the need to coalesce that various interest groups that are striving for a better world. Two remarkably aware, articulate, hard working activists, both of whom I've found inspiring in other videos or contexts.

The argument of voting for "the lesser of two evils" has gotten us where we are today and quite clearly has reached the end of the road. Many disaffected Democrats have shifted gears to "Independent," and I am with Dore and Stein that the time is right for a third party, instant-runoff-voting, and a very large turn in the course on. We need of course to deal with the many wayward voting issues in conjunction with this.

As Jill well notes, our window for avoiding extinction is closing rapidly. The time is NOW for anything we think we might be here for, on a personal or cosmic scale. "These next four years are likely to be the most important four years in the next 40,000 years for the planet and human freedom."-- Sylvia Earle, Head of NOAA, leading oceanographer, in 2015.

A might good read for New Year's Eve, and maybe even inspiring enough to make a New Year's resolution or two"

Lastly, I imagine you'll appreciate Lee Camp in this short video on Jill