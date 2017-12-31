Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Inspiring Read for New Year's Eve: Jimmy Dore interviews Jill Stein

By       Message Daniel Geery       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/31/17

Author 1198
Become a Fan
  (70 fans)
- Advertisement -

Jill Stein is interviewed by Jimmy Dore in this inspiring video. They discuss the need to coalesce that various interest groups that are striving for a better world. Two remarkably aware, articulate, hard working activists, both of whom I've found inspiring in other videos or contexts.

The argument of voting for "the lesser of two evils" has gotten us where we are today and quite clearly has reached the end of the road. Many disaffected Democrats have shifted gears to "Independent," and I am with Dore and Stein that the time is right for a third party, instant-runoff-voting, and a very large turn in the course on. We need of course to deal with the many wayward voting issues in conjunction with this.

As Jill well notes, our window for avoiding extinction is closing rapidly. The time is NOW for anything we think we might be here for, on a personal or cosmic scale. "These next four years are likely to be the most important four years in the next 40,000 years for the planet and human freedom."-- Sylvia Earle, Head of NOAA, leading oceanographer, in 2015.

A might good read for New Year's Eve, and maybe even inspiring enough to make a New Year's resolution or two"

- Advertisement -

Lastly, I imagine you'll appreciate Lee Camp in this short video on Jill

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Inspiring 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CIA Agent Confesses On Deathbed: 'We Blew Up WTC7 On 9/11'...YourNewsWire.com

Why have kids?

The Foundation of Religion Fractured, shaky, and exposed

Military Coup Has Taken Over the U.S. A., Without a Single Shot Fired

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 