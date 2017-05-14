Refresh  

Inside the Syrian War and its Legal Ramifications (Excerpt 3)

By       Message Franklin P. Lamb     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H4 5/14/17

The Syrian Law Journal May 2017 edition published an interview with Franklin P. Lamb, LLB, LLM, PhD., Legal Adviser to The Sabra-Shatila Scholarship Program, Shatila Camp, and one of the founders of Meals for Syrian Refugee Children: Lebanon (MSCRL) .

From flickr.com: Peace Palace (Vredespalais) - Houses the International court of Justice - the principal Judiciary body of the United Nations {MID-72838}
Peace Palace (Vredespalais) - Houses the International court of Justice - the principal Judiciary body of the United Nations
(Image by onthewayadvice)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Syrian Law Journal:

For many Syrians, the true nature of international law has been exposed as a fundamental failure at best throughout this conflict. At worst, it is perceived as a political tool at the hands of Western powers to attempt to enforce certain agendas on states while encouraging selective justice. Syrians are after all witnessing their country being trespassed on by a variety of uninvited foreign powers and their armed proxies leaving a trail of destruction in their wake without any accountability. Is it fair to say once and for all that the body of international law and its institutions developed following the Second World War do not resemble the principles of justice, fairness, sovereignty and so forth in practice?

Dr. Lamb:

Yes, the global community has failed the people of Syria. The continuing abject failure in Syria to apply humanitarian law, today as throughout this past century, has made the post-WWII principles, standards and rules of justice virtually unrecognizable. The Geneva and Hague Conventions have been ignored and used as political tools by outsiders who exhibit little interest in protecting Syria's civilian population. Rather these outsiders are seemingly focused mainly on their own hegemonic projects, with little regard either for Syria's sovereignty or its post-war future as a truly united nation-state. Yet we must also recognize that many actors in Syria today have also turned a blind eye to the war's civilian victims.

These days I repeatedly hear a common phrase from Syrian refugees in Lebanon and from the Syrian people across their country: "Syria for the Syrians!" The people of our shared cradle of civilization and the custodians of our shared global heritage are very capable, fair minded, tolerant, and educated and do not need and increasingly do not want America, the Gulf States, Iran, Russia, Turkey, the Kurds, or sectarian militia from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere to continue occupying their country. Once the war ends, Syrians have told me countless times that they want to be the ones who govern their 14 governorates and decide who will be their political leaders in Parliament and occupy their Presidential Palace. They are determined to do this without Western or other foreign involvements and agendas.

I am often told by Syrians that among the first efforts they must take is to return to the days of secularism, mutual tolerance, and strongly eschewing the poisonous sectarianism that they believe was introduced for purely political purposes.

Syrian Law Journal:

US President Donald Trump recently launched a strike against a military facility in Homs province. Though the Trump Administration presented no hard evidence and no independent investigation was carried out, President Trump claimed that the Syrian government intentionally carried out a chemical attack in Idlib province. Is it fair to say that yet another US administration has once again taken it upon itself to act as judge, jury and executioner in the region and how concerned should we all be about President Trump's apparent reversal on his campaign pledge not to intervene in Syria against the government?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

http://mealsforsyrianrefugeechildrenlebanon.com/

Since 2013, Professor Franklin P. Lamb has traveled extensively throughout Syria. His primary focus has been to document, photograph, research and hopefully help preserve the vast and irreplaceable archaeological sites and artifacts in (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

