Excerpt Two: Syrian Law Journal May 2017 Interview with Franklin Lamb The Syrian Law Journal May 2017 edition published an interview with Franklin P. Lamb, LLB, LLM, PhD., Legal Adviser to The Sabra-Shatila Scholarship Program, Shatila Camp , and one of the founders of Meals for Syrian Refugee Children: Lebanon (MSCRL) .

Inside the Syrian War and its Legal Ramifications (Excerpt 2)













Syrian Law Journal:

You have written extensively about the illegality under international humanitarian law of US and Western economic sanctions targeting Syria's civilian population. Could you please elaborate more on this subject? Can Syrians, especially the legal community, challenge these sanctions and if so, in what forum?

Dr. Lamb:

