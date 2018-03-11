

Happy Earth Day, Big Blue Marble!

(Image by EraPhernalia Vintage . . . [''playin' hook-y''] ;o) Permission Details DMCA





The preschool through 12th-grade school curriculum will focus on fully understanding world history and the current needs in each country. Subjects like biology, chemistry, physics, astronomy, geography, music, art, literature, math, and computer skills will of course also be part of the curriculum. The U.S. history course will include books such as the People's History of the United States by Howard Zinn.

- Advertisement -

For inner peace, the major world religions will be studied not just devotionally but according to the latest scientific research on those religions; efforts will be made to find common elements and to promote tolerance. Transpersonal psychology, the perennial philosophy, the science of consciousness, mindfulness meditation, the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita, yoga, and Buddhism will all be studied in the curriculum.

The Inner Peace, World Peace Political Party will encourage state governments to give parents and residents who live within each elementary-school district the choice of taking control of their school building and electing their own school board. The democratically elected school-board members, which could include teachers in the school, would then have complete autonomy to establish an educational philosophy and school curriculum that reflects the collective thinking and full participation of the neighborhood, using public funds. This radical decentralization and personalization of schools will promote neighborhood togetherness and intentional community, and it can remove township bureaucracy and hierarchy that has been too restrictive of teachers, creating a lot of stress for everyone. We don't have to live in a monoculture. Using the strengths and resources of the neighbors, we can create better, more innovative neighborhood schools.

- Advertisement -

The Inner Peace, World Peace Political Party will seek to create a union between democratic and revolutionary socialists. It will also work to equally empower the 7 largest national political parties in the United States in the hopes that when people are fully informed as the political spectrum is broadened, they will choose a socialistic system that values ecological wisdom and the abolition of all forms of imperialism, militarism, and racism. The Party will work to bring back the anti-war, nonviolent peace movement.

In the United States, it will focus on having fewer cars and more public transportation and eliminating the dependence on fossil fuels for energy. It will recommend public banking, as it works to abolish the current federal reserve banking system. It will promote more egalitarianism throughout the world, reducing the gap between the rich and poor within countries and among countries.

We don't really live in a democratic society, and one of the best ways to inspire people to change the system is to share documentaries, youtube lectures, and articles that prove to them that our country has been hijacked by the Shadow Government and the Deep State, as differentiated by Kevin Shipp, an ex-CIA agent who has become a whistleblower. Links to his astonishing youtube lectures, which pretty much lays it all out, have been published at progressive websites such as Information Clearing House. Kevin Shipp himself is a conservative Christian constitutionalist who still believes, more than one year later, that the Deep State and Shadow Government are still very fearful of Trump because Trump is "draining the swamp!" Nevertheless, here are the links to Kevin Shipp's jaw-dropping, complete summary that unfolds everything about the powers-that-be: Part 1 and Part 2.

Trying to learn more about Kevin Shipp, I found another youtube interview of him. Here, the interviewer, giving a summary of Shipp's message, stated, "We have a war going on. The Trump administration, the military, some members of the FBI, and some members of the CIA [are] going after the Deep State and the evil people. Is that correct?" Shipp then responded, "Absolutely! It's kind of like a cold war within Washington DC between Donald Trump and his administration and [against] the Shadow Government and the Deep State, without a doubt." Both the interviewer and Kevin Shipp agreed that the real power of the country is in the Pentagon and the military, and not in the CIA. Shipp then expressed that he was a big supporter of the military. However, many on the left believe President Trump is part of the swamp, and he is linked with the "evil people."

To better understand foreign policy and how the political system works, I think Michael Parenti is the most passionate and brilliant orator today. His beloved textbook Democracy for the Few has gone through 9 editions. When questioned at the end of this lecture, Michael Parenti expressed that he has been a personal friend of Bernie Sanders, but he strongly disagreed with him when Bernie supported President Clinton in the war on Yugoslavia. Parenti wrote a book about that war called To Kill a Nation. You can't be a socialist if you are not an anti-imperialist. For other Parenti lectures, go to YouTube.com and enter "Michael Parenti" in the search window, or you can go to www.MichaelParenti.org. I recently enjoyed watching the following longer youtube lecture of Michael Parenti speaking at a Unitarian Universalist annual General Assembly, entitled "Creating a Sustainable Economy."

- Advertisement -

If I watch the mainstream media, it is only to remind me how much average people are being brainwashed by what is said and not said. Www.InformationClearingHouse.info, www.GlobalResearch.ca, www.Alternet.org, and www.OpEdNews.com are some of my favorite alternative websites where I get information. As writers, I especially like Chris Hedges, Noam Chomsky, David Ray Griffin, and William Blum.

We should strive to be vegans for health, ethical, and environmental reasons. Moreover, we should legalize and develop the thousands of ways to use the hemp plant for industrial and medical purposes. Even though it is still largely illegal, it happens to be the most versatile plant on earth! Recreational marijuana, which can be cultivated from the hemp plant, should be legalized for adults 18 years and older.

Readers and parents who share these values are encouraged to read other articles at my website. I try to respond to all emails. I am eager to exchange ideas about forming new public schools and a new political party. Both the school curriculum and the political party are still in the planning stages.

Roger Copple is 67 years old. He retired in 2010 from teaching general elementary, mostly 3rd grade, and also middle and high school special education in Indianapolis. He is especially interested in political theory, world history, and U.S. foreign policy. After being preoccupied with Christianity, the Bhagavad Gita, Yoga, and Buddhist meditation almost all of his life--Roger now believes that stopping U. S. imperialism is the most spiritual and ethical thing he can do. Roger grew up in the subculture of the United Pentecostal Church and remembers going to church 4 times a week and fearing that he might go to Hell because the Rapture of the Church was imminent, and he was not "saved" with the necessary evidence of "speaking in tongues." His parents have always voted Republican. Roger's biological father passed away in 1986, and Roger remembers how his father believed that if JFK had become President, he would compel everyone to become a Roman Catholic. Roger currently lives in the Tampa Bay area, and his fiance is from Ukraine. Roger is very glad that he began questioning all religious and political authority when he started college. Roger's website: www.NowSaveTheWorld.com

Next Page 1 | 2