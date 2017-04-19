- Advertisement -

Have you ever had a moment where you are just going about your life and suddenly you realize a huge shift has occurred? Your constant worry has vanished; the fear that has been imprisoning you has dissipated; your stress is just gone? One of our friends shared such a monumental shift recently.

In preparation for upcoming travel, she had gone through a passport-renewal process. She had the passport sent to her Ashland , Oregon, home so she could travel overseas in May... only to find out her passport was stolen from her mailbox!

How would you respond to that? I'll bet it would be something like anger, fear, frustration and worry.

In the past, this kind of situation would have freaked her out and put her into frenzied stress and anxiety. But what she shared yesterday stunned everyone. Not only did she manage the situation with calm centeredness, but she also was able to remain in the knowingness that everything was going to be simply wonderful.

Lo and behold, she manifested someone from the passport office who walked her through the easiest possible solution. Rather than going through the arduous and lengthy process of reporting it lost or stolen, he simply had her report it as undelivered -- which was true. Her new passport is already on its way to her, and she didn't waste any energy on stress, worry and anxiety. The relief she felt was palpable and powerful.

Stories like these may seem insignificant, but really they are MONUMENTAL! We go through life falling from one emotional reaction into the next. One moment we are irritated at our spouse; the next we get angry at the incompetent politician; then we are frustrated because something doesn't go the way we wanted it to. Not to mention the chronic stress from our job and money issues. This is normal for so many people. so normal in fact that we don't see a problem with it. Life is just stressful and irritating. Right?

What we don't understand is that we are slaves to these emotional ego reactions. Just as much as any other kind of slave. They pull our strings and drain our energy, affecting life on all levels. But it doesn't HAVE to be this way. Really!

What would your life look like if you didn't have your emotions jerking you every which way? How successful could you be, if YOU were in charge of your life -- not your ego emotions? How would it feel to be absolutely free from these shackles keeping you from living a peaceful and happy life?

It may seem like an impossible dream. It may seem that only great sages and saints in the past were able to free themselves from their chains. And with a great deal of effort and patience.

In the past, there have been a handful of saints who did wake up and change their awareness but never before, in the history of the world, have there been as many on a journey to evolve as today. Information new to the world is arriving to support a new way of living on Earth.

Do you know how many negative egos you actually have -- or where they hide, how you can find them and let them go? We're talking precisely?

Did you know you can turn off the chemistry of fear and turn on the chemistry of life in yourself consciously -- taking charge for the first time of your own body chemistry and replacing every emotion of stress and fear with pure joy?

Did you know you can nourish and deepen the spiritual practice, meditation or understandings you currently favor without changing your practice at all?

